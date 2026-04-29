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US readying for extended Hormuz blockade, Philippine VP’s impeachment case advances, Hungary’s Magyar comes to Brussels

US President Donald Trump speaks during a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, on April 28, 2026.​

King Charles III and Queen Camilla look on as US President Donald Trump speaks during a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, on April 28, 2026.

REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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April 29, 2026
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Trump preparing for extended Hormuz blockade, per report

US President Donald Trump reportedly told his aides to prepare for a longer blockade of Iranian-linked ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, in the hopes that the Islamic Republic kowtows to his demand to dismantle its nuclear program. He appears to prefer this option to restarting a bombing campaign or exiting the conflict altogether. The US blockade appears to be hurting Iran: Tehran is scrambling to find new ways to store the oil that it can’t export and its currency is plunging. But how long would an extended blockade be? After all, high energy prices isn’t a political winner at home for Trump (no wonder he met with oil executives yesterday to discuss the issue). With the midterms coming in November, there could be a cap on how long this “extended” blockade can be.

The fraught familial battle in the Philippines simmers on

The Marcos-Duterte feud continues to roil Philippine politics, as a House panel unanimously found on Wednesday that there was “probable cause” to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte over allegations that she misused funds and threatened the family of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Duterte denies wrongdoing. The vote advances a process that could imperil her 2028 presidential bid – if she’s convicted in a future trial, she’ll be removed and banned from holding public office. Duterte and Marcos Jr. set aside familial differences to run on the same ticket back in 2022, but the goodwill didn’t last long, as the VP resigned from the Cabinet in June 2024 (yet kept her role as Bongbong’s deputy). A strong midterm election for Duterte’s party last year had appeared to give her a reprieve, but this vote suggests that might only be short-lived.

New Hungarian leader heads to Brussels

Incoming Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar is looking to patch up his country’s ties with the European Union before he formally takes office next month. At stake is about $21 billion worth of EU funds frozen during the reign of his predecessor Viktor Orbán, who proudly ran afoul of the bloc’s rules on judicial independence and media freedom. Magyar has pledged to root out corruption, roll back the offending laws, and revamp the country’s relationship with the EU. Also on the agenda is Ukraine; Kremlin-pal Orbán famously opposed EU efforts to arm Kyiv and sanction Russia. Magyar is OK with supporting Ukraine, but also said that any efforts to fast-track Kyiv’s EU membership must be put to a referendum.

strait of hormuzunited statesiranenergy crisisoil pricesphilippinessara duterteferdinand marcos jrhungaryeuropean unionmagyarvon der leyeniran war

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