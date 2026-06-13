What Europe’s failed joint fighter jet project means for defense

Bildt says the collaboration failed because of France and Germany's differing strategic needs: France aimed to develop “a small aircraft that could go on their aircraft carrier,” while Germany wanted a heavier, longer-range platform.

The result, Bildt says, is a period of “disarray” as Europe debates how to move forward. With the UK already pursuing a separate fighter project with Italy and Japan, the collapse raises broader questions about Europe’s defense industrial base, its ability to build common capabilities, and whether manned aircraft will still be central to warfare in a few decades.