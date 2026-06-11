Is Putin running out of options in Ukraine?

Far from securing a decisive victory, Putin has failed to achieve his core objectives in Ukraine. Bildt calls the invasion "a massive strategic failure," noting that Russia has made only limited territorial gains despite the vast resources committed to the campaign.

The Kremlin had hoped political shifts in Washington and Europe would weaken support for Kyiv. But those expectations have largely failed to materialize. According to Bildt, Moscow is increasingly recognizing that President Trump cannot deliver the concessions Russia expected, while European backing for Ukraine remains intact.

As economic strains grow and military progress stalls, Putin faces mounting pressure at home. The question now, Bildt notes, is what happens in the next six months.