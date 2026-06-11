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GZERO Europe

Watch insights on the latest news about Europe from Carl Bildt, Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations and former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Sweden.

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Is Putin running out of options in Ukraine?play icon

Is Putin running out of options in Ukraine?

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In this episode of GZERO Europe, Carl Bildt reflects on how Russia's war in Ukraine has lasted longer than World War I and the role an underachieving military campaign and international politics have played in putting pressure on Putin.

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