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Hard number: Mass trial in El Salvador

Hard number: Mass trial in El Salvador
Natalie Johnson
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszApril 22, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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The group is collectively accused of committing 47,000 crimes between 2012 and 2022, including murder, extortion, and drug and arms trafficking. President Nayib Bukele, who dubbed himself the “world’s coolest dictator” back in 2021, has made law and order a top priority in a country once paralyzed by crime. Indeed, the homicide rate in the country has plunged over the last few years. However, critics believe it has come at a major cost, namely the erosion of civil liberties and the country’s descent into an autocratic police state.

ms-13gang violencenayib bukeleel salvador

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