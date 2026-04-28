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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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UAE to withdraw from OPECplay icon

UAE to withdraw from OPEC

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In this “ask ian,” Ian Bremmer says the United Arab Emirates’ decision to withdraw from OPEC reflects a broader erosion of trust in longstanding institutions amid growing regional instability.
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