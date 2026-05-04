Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Graphic Truth

The explosion of prediction markets

The explosion of prediction markets
Eileen Zhang, Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonMay 04, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Will the US and Iran reach a nuclear deal before 2027? Will the Cuban regime fall this year? Will France win the World Cup?

These questions are generating up to millions of dollars today on prediction markets — platforms where people wager on the outcomes of real-world events. If you’re right, you profit. If you’re wrong, you lose your stake. “Contracts,” or wagers, can be as cheap as $0.01, but as they become more popular, higher wagers are staked and the rare windfall from an accurate prediction can be massive.

Over the past year and a half, prediction markets have evolved from niche digital exchanges into global financial arenas in their own right. Monthly trading volume on platforms like Polymarket, Kalshi, Limitless, and Predict.fun has surged from roughly $1.2 billion early last year to more than $20 billion this January, according to the crypto analytics company TRM Labs.

How did prediction markets become so big?

Sports betting has grown steadily since its legalization in the US in 2018. But as our Graphic Truth shows, “notional” trading volume — the face value of bets — spiked sharply in October 2024, when a US appeals court cleared the way for Kalshi to offer betting tied to elections, just weeks before the presidential vote.

As billions of dollars flowed in, media attention followed. Coverage intensified when Polymarket odds showed Donald Trump leading by more than traditional polls suggested – a narrative Trump himself amplified on Truth Social. After the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Trump, betting markets were in the spotlight as they showed her briefly pulling ahead of Trump.

Prediction markets have since become events in their own right: tightly intertwined with geopolitical developments and closely watched by traders, analysts, and the public.

The same weekend in early January that Trump publicly weighed military action against Iran, Polymarket odds were featured during the Golden Globe Awards telecast. Since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February, wagers tied to the conflict – spanning everything from whether the Supreme Leader would be killed to what Iranian demands Trump might agree to as part of a “deal” – have drawn more than $2 billion in wagers, according to some estimates.

But as prediction markets have surged, so have concerns. A US soldier involved in the operation to abduct Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro in January was charged last month with using classified information about the operation to win more than $400,000 on Polymarket.. Insider trading allegations are also dogging the White House amid speculation over well-timed, large-scale bets around Trump’s major announcements on the conflict.

Regulations on prediction markets vary by country, with some, like Brazil, even blocking the platforms altogether. In the US, they operate under a patchwork of state laws, though federal efforts are showing signs of picking up. Last week, the US Senate unanimously voted to ban itself from placing wagers on prediction markets and some Senators have called for a ban on all government officials. One key issue is whether to regulate these platforms as gambling or as financial futures.

There’s some momentum in that direction in the private sector too. Eurasia Group, GZERO’s parent company, recently banned all staff and their families from betting on prediction markets, with company founder Ian Bremmer arguing that political betting markets are “corrosive” to public life. A handful of other companies have taken similar steps, and more are weighing such bans in the future.

The two largest platforms, Kalshi and Polymarket, for their part, outlined measures in March to curb insider trading – with Kalshi even banning congressional candidates this spring over alleged wrongdoing. Both also welcomed the Senate’s action.

Will we see more regulation in the future? Maybe it’s worth betting on.

graphic truthprediction marketsbettingkalshipolymarketlimitless

Latest Videos

Trump's 'Project Freedom'play icon
Quick Take

Trump's 'Project Freedom'

New Trump acronym on Wall Street, muchachos...
Puppet Regime

New Trump acronym on Wall Street, muchachos...

UAE to withdraw from OPEC
ask ian

UAE to withdraw from OPEC

Trump's Cuba backlash could come from home
GZERO World Clips

Trump's Cuba backlash could come from home

US-Iran peace talks stall
Quick Take

US-Iran peace talks stall

Why Cuba won't be the next Venezuela
GZERO World Clips

Why Cuba won't be the next Venezuela

More For You

Violence creates an environment of fear in US politics

Violence creates an environment of fear in US politics
On Saturday, an armed man sprinted through a security checkpoint at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., where US President Donald Trump and other administration officials had gathered with all of the country’s top political journalists. The gunman shot a Secret Service agent before law enforcement apprehended him – [...]

Forty years since Chernobyl: Is nuclear energy more essential than ever?

Forty years since Chernobyl: Is nuclear energy more essential than ever?
Eileen Zhang
The darkest day in history for civilian nuclear energy took place 40 years ago this weekend.On April 26, 1986, a reactor at a nuclear power plant in the then-Soviet (now Ukrainian) town of Chernobyl exploded, with devastating consequences. Poisonous radiation quickly spread across the area, and eventually most of Europe, affecting 3.5 million [...]

Graphic Truth: Spain’s unique path on immigration

Graphic Truth: Spain’s unique path on immigration
Eileen Zhang
While most European countries have tightened their border policies in recent years, Spain is embarking on one of the continent’s most daring immigration initiatives in recent memory: a sweeping program that could grant legal status to half a million undocumented migrants already living within its borders. [...]

Graphic Truth: The human toll of the Iran war

Graphic Truth: The human toll of the Iran war
Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was the long-term ceasefire deal that the US and Iran tried to clinch this weekend. Despite 21 hours of talks between the two sides in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, Vice President JD Vance had to deliver the “bad news,” capping what has been a rough week for US President Donald Trump’s [...]