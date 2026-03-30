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Who’s protesting in 2026?

Who’s protesting in 2026?

Top ten countries with the most protests in 2026.

Natalie Johnson
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

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Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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March 30, 2026
This weekend, “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration occurred across the United States, drawing an estimated 8 million people across more than 3,300 events from the Alaskan Arctic to Puerto Rico. The movement is backed by a patchwork of progressive groups in the US.

Since Trump took office last year, there have been more than 23,000 political protests in the United States, according to data from ACLED, a conflict tracking group. Since January, the US has already seen more than 4,000.

To be sure, protesters’ motivations vary: they encompass local issues and national ones, and bring out both liberals and conservatives. But the most prominent demonstrations so far have been the No Kings protests, which have targeted President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, expansion of executive powers, and the war in Iran.

That got us thinking: which countries have seen the most protests so far this year? A look at the global data from ACLED shows that, perhaps unsurprisingly, the world’s most populous democracy, India, saw the most demonstrations, over issues including farmers’ misgivings about the US-India trade deal, autonomy demands in the Ladakh region, and a controversial transgender rights bill.

Iran is also on the list, as nationwide protests earlier this year over a collapsing economy and political repression drew a brutal response that left as many as 30,000 dead. Turkey, meanwhile, saw major demonstrations over Israel’s war in Gaza, the jailing of Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the country’s most prominent opposition figure, and the US-Israel war on Iran.

The streets of Mexico have been hot as well, as activists have organized protests over the diversion of resources into jointly hosting this year’s FIFA World Cup with the US and Canada, Washington’s harsher immigration policy and border militarization, and the ongoing failure to locate more than 130,000 people who have been killed or kidnapped by cartels.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim majority nation, has seen demonstrations over the economy and corruption, while France and Spain have had hundreds of protests over the EU-Mercosur trade deal and overtourism.

In short, protests are bubbling across the world – from democracies to dictatorships, in countries large and small. Here is a list of the ten countries that have seen the most action on the streets so far this year. Where will the next big protest movement arise?

trump administrationprotestsno kings protests

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