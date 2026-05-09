How AI is transforming warfare and the US military with Katrina Manson





Ian Bremmer sits with Bloomberg defense tech reporter Katrina Manson, who spent years reporting on Project Maven for her new book on the Pentagon's AI push.

The program launched in 2017 with a narrow mandate: use machine learning to process drone footage. It has since expanded into something far more ambitious. Autonomous weapons, drone swarming technology, and AI-assisted targeting are now central to how the Pentagon talks about modern warfare.

The tech rollout is fast, but not reliable. Algorithms fail when the battlefield changes. The targeting process is accelerating to the point where operators are clicking through AI recommendations with little ability to question them. Manson says the military knows about AI's vulnerability "to sycophancy, to escalation, to bias and hallucination," and has not yet found adequate solutions.

Bremmer and Manson also take on the US-China AI race, the IDF's use of AI in Gaza, and what the Anthropic contract dispute reveals about the fault lines between commercial AI ethics and military requirements.





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