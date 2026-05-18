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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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Drone warfare shifts the Ukraine-Russia battlefieldplay icon

Drone warfare shifts the Ukraine-Russia battlefield

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In his latest Quick Take, Ian Bremmer says the war in Ukraine is entering a new phase, with Kyiv retaking territory from Russia through advanced drone warfare.
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