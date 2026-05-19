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Deadly mosque attack in San Diego

Deadly mosque attack in San Diego
Will Fitzpatrick
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszMay 19, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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The two gunmen, who took their own lives after the shooting, killed three men outside the Islamic Center of San Diego. Law enforcement was already on the hunt for one of the suspects: his mother had called the police earlier in the day saying he had stolen her guns and car. Soon after, police received a call about an active shooter – and authorities say it was the same teenager, alongside an accomplice. Last year, complaints about Islamophobic reached their highest level since records began in 1996, per the Council on American-Islamic Relations. The shooting comes amid a sharp rise in hate crimes across the United States over the last decade, with attacks on synagogues, gay night clubs, and Black neighborhoods.

islamophobiaunited stateshate crimes

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