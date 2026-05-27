Cornyn’s hefty loss yesterday to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (whom US President Donald Trump endorsed) in the Senate runoff yesterday will be a costly one for the Republican Party. Firstly, the GOP is losing one of their most prolific fundraisers in Senate history. Secondly, Paxton’s scandal-filled history – including allegations of corruption and security fraud charges – could undermine his candidacy, and put the conservative state in play for Democratic nominee James Talarico. Even if Paxton does win, Republicans will likely have to spend much more than they would have if Cornyn won the primary. What’s more, Cornyn still has six months or so in office, so he could become another dissenting voice within the Republican conference.
Hard Numbers
Cornyn’s defeat could cost Republicans dearly
Will Fitzpatrick
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By Zac WeiszMay 27, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.