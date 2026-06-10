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Brazil’s Lula expands lead after Bolsonaro corruption scandal

Brazil’s Lula expands lead after Bolsonaro corruption scandal
Will Fitzpatrick
GZERO Staff
By GZERO StaffJune 10, 2026
GZERO Staff

GZERO Media editorial team

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The new polling released on Wednesday shows Lula widening his lead over the senator and son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Separate polling last month showed only a one percentage point difference between the two. The shift follows a tough period for Bolsonaro’s campaign, coming under fire for allegedly seeking financial support from Daniel Vorcaro, a disgraced banker at the center of a massive fraud scandal.

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