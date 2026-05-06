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Ian Explains

On Ian Explains, host Ian Bremmer makes complex issues about global politics understandable. Ian Explains is a weekly segment on GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer, GZERO's weekly program about global news and current affairs.

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The media's trust problemplay icon

The media's trust problem

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Do you trust us?

A recent Pew Research Center poll found that fewer than half of Americans have trust in journalists to act in the public’s best interests — a share that has been falling for years. At the same time, partisanship is surging, and generative AI is challenging the very notion of truth.

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