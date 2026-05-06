The media's trust problem
May 06, 2026
Do you trust us?
A recent Pew Research Center poll found that fewer than half of Americans have trust in journalists to act in the public’s best interests — a share that has been falling for years. At the same time, partisanship is surging, and generative AI is challenging the very notion of truth.
We’ve come a long way from the days when CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite was regarded as “the most trusted man in America.” In 1976, two-thirds of the American public had confidence in the media to accurately report the news – even after the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandals rocked the country. Today, that number sits at a little less than 30%.
How did things change so much?
One tipping point, the data suggests, was the Iraq war, which saw trust in journalists drop by 10%, along with an overall decline in trust for US institutions.
In an episode of “ian explains,” filmed in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, Ian Bremmer broke down how the media landscape – and the interaction between politics and the media – has evolved over the last few decades.And as the US heads into a contentious midterm election season and notches more primaries on its belt, the media faces yet another test. Watch the video here
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