HARD NUMBERS: Spanish coach’s forced kiss trial begins, RFK Jr. faces vote, Blast kills paramilitary leader in Moscow, Dems try to win back workers, Sotheby’s pulls the plug on China

2.5: Spain’s former soccer chief, Luis Rubiales, went on trial Monday over the forced kiss he gave star player Jenni Hermoso on live television after the team won the Women’s World Cup in 2023. Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of 2.5 years not only for the kiss itself but for Rubiales’ subsequent attempts to force Hermoso to downplay the incident amid public outrage.

14: Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician, faces a critical decision in Tuesday's Finance Committee vote on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination for health secretary. Cassidy has expressed reservations about Kennedy’s vaccine views. With 14 Republicans and 13 Democrats on the committee, a “no” vote from Cassidy could complicate Kennedy’s path to confirmation by impacting the committee’s recommendation to the Senate.

7: A blast at a Moscow residential building located 7 miles from the Kremlin killed Armen Sargsyan, the leader of a pro-Russian paramilitary group operating in Eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has not commented on the incident but Sargsyan has been wanted since 2014 for murders committed in Kyiv. Ukraine is believed to be the author of several assassinations of high-profile Russian security figures in and around Moscow in recent months.

$50 million: The Democrats are pivoting (back) to the working class. The leading SuperPac that supports the party has created a $50 million “Win them Back” fund to better appeal to Americans without college degrees ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The working class used to be a bulwark of Democratic support but Trump’s economic nationalism message and attacks on “wokeism” have helped him to forge an increasingly multi-racial working-class coalition.