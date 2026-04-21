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GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

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North Korea: The cult that outlasted Stalin and Mao play icon

North Korea: The cult that outlasted Stalin and Mao

North Korea has a flag, a military, nuclear weapons, and a UN seat. But Jonathan Cheng says we fundamentally misread it if we don't see it for what it is: a religious society.
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