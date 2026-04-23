Latest Stories

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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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China plays the long game, Cuba faces mounting US pressureplay icon

China plays the long game, Cuba faces mounting US pressure

In the first edition of “ask ian” Live, Ian Bremmer takes questions directly from the GZERO community on two geopolitical flashpoints: China’s strategic patience and the US campaign to squeeze Cuba economically.
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