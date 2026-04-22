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GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

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The teen girl tapped to rule North Korea next play icon

The teen girl tapped to rule North Korea next

Every previous Kim leader was introduced to the world when they took power. Kim Jong Un is doing something different: he's building a succession plan in public.
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