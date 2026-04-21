GZERO wins a Webby People's Voice Award for Puppet Regime

We've won our first Webby! GZERO has won the Webby People's Voice Award in the Social - Comedy category for our political satire series Puppet Regime in the 30th Annual Webby Awards, announced today. Thank you to all of our fans worldwide who voted for Puppet Regime!

We're also thrilled that our Ian Explains video series was named an Honoree in the Social - News & Politics category this year. "Ian Explains" is a weekly online video series featuring Ian Bremmer explaining topics in geopolitics, adapted from the opening segment of our weekly US public television show, GZERO World with Ian Bremmer.

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.