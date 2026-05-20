GZERO takes home three Gold Telly Awards!

GZERO Media is back on the podium at the 47th Annual Telly Awards, adding six more trophies to our shelf — including three in Gold! We’re so grateful to be recognized for our groundbreaking work in global analysis and… *checks notes*... geopolitical puppetry.
Our latest haul includes:
- Gold — How Russia overtook Ukraine's drone advantage: Ian Explains | Television — News & Politics
- Gold — Could the US pull another Panama in Venezuela? Ian Explains | Online — Explainer
- Gold — Puppet Regime | Social Video — Comedy
- Silver — Putin's "Special Military Operation" Bop | Online – Comedy: Short or Episode (Next stop, the Grammys?)
- Bronze — Will Trump Go to War in Venezuela? | Television – Political & Commentary
- Bronze — GZERO World with Ian Bremmer | Television – News & Politics
That brings our glittering total to 32 Telly Awards earned since 2020, which means we could give out one for each member of NATO. That’s assuming no change from the US, which is admittedly a big assumption nowadays.
The Telly Awards celebrate excellence in video and television across all screens, selecting this year’s winners from over 14,000 entries spanning 55 countries and 6 continents.
Watch all six of our award winners below:
How Russia overtook Ukraine's drone advantage
Ian Explains | Television — News & Politics
Could the US pull another Panama in Venezuela?
Ian Explains | Online — Explainer
Puppet Regime
Social Video — Comedy
Putin's "Special Military Operation" Bop
Online – Comedy: Short or Episode
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Television – Political & Commentary
Will Trump Go to War in Venezuela?
Television – News & Politics