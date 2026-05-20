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GZERO takes home three Gold Telly Awards!

We are Telly Winners | GZERO Media - Puppet Regime, Ian Explains, GZERO World
GZERO Staff
By GZERO StaffMay 20, 2026
GZERO Staff

GZERO Media editorial team

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GZERO Media is back on the podium at the 47th Annual Telly Awards, adding six more trophies to our shelf — including three in Gold! We’re so grateful to be recognized for our groundbreaking work in global analysis and… *checks notes*... geopolitical puppetry.

Our latest haul includes:

  • GoldHow Russia overtook Ukraine's drone advantage: Ian Explains | Television — News & Politics
  • GoldCould the US pull another Panama in Venezuela? Ian Explains | Online — Explainer
  • GoldPuppet Regime | Social Video — Comedy
  • SilverPutin's "Special Military Operation" Bop | Online – Comedy: Short or Episode (Next stop, the Grammys?)
  • BronzeWill Trump Go to War in Venezuela? | Television – Political & Commentary
  • BronzeGZERO World with Ian Bremmer | Television – News & Politics

That brings our glittering total to 32 Telly Awards earned since 2020, which means we could give out one for each member of NATO. That’s assuming no change from the US, which is admittedly a big assumption nowadays.

The Telly Awards celebrate excellence in video and television across all screens, selecting this year’s winners from over 14,000 entries spanning 55 countries and 6 continents.


Watch all six of our award winners below:

How Russia overtook Ukraine's drone advantage

Ian Explains | Television — News & Politics

Could the US pull another Panama in Venezuela?

Ian Explains | Online — Explainer

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime

Social Video — Comedy

Putin's "Special Military Operation" Bop

Online – Comedy: Short or Episode

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Television – Political & Commentary

Will Trump Go to War in Venezuela?

Television – News & Politics


telly awards

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