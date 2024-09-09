Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Live on Tuesday: International Democracy Day 2024: Navigating AI for Governance and Citizen Engagement

UN TV International Democracy Day 2024: Navigating AI for Governance and Citizen Engagement

Tomorrow, GZERO's Chief Content Officer Tony Maciulis will moderate a UN livestream panel in the lead up to the International Day of Democracy: "Navigating AI for Governance and Citizen Engagement". The special event, presented by the United Nations Democracy Fund and United Nations Office for Partnerships, will bring together diverse voices from civil society, academia, and the UN to explore the role of artificial intelligence in promoting and defending good governance and active citizen participation. The International Day of Democracy is Saturday, September 15, 2024.

Watch live here on Tuesday, September 10th at 11 am ET:

For more information about this event, visit the UN TV website.

tony maciulisaiunited nationsinternational day of democracydemocracyinternational democracy day

Today In 60 Seconds

Why Egypt and Turkey finally resumed relations

Starmer pursues EU alliances to soften Brexit blow

Defining Kamala Harris at DNC 2024

Ukraine's Kursk invasion complicates Putin's war efforts

DNC unites around 3 key themes

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest