We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Live on Tuesday: International Democracy Day 2024: Navigating AI for Governance and Citizen Engagement
Tomorrow, GZERO's Chief Content Officer Tony Maciulis will moderate a UN livestream panel in the lead up to the International Day of Democracy: "Navigating AI for Governance and Citizen Engagement". The special event, presented by the United Nations Democracy Fund and United Nations Office for Partnerships, will bring together diverse voices from civil society, academia, and the UN to explore the role of artificial intelligence in promoting and defending good governance and active citizen participation. The International Day of Democracy is Saturday, September 15, 2024.
Watch live here on Tuesday, September 10th at 11 am ET:
For more information about this event, visit the UN TV website.