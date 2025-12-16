Skip to content
Join us live on Jan. 5 for the Top Risks of 2026 with Ian Bremmer

The Top Risks of 2026 | Ian bremmer & Eurasia Group | A GZERO Media Live Event | Monday, January 5 | 12 pm | gzeromedia.com/toprisks
December 16, 2025
Of all the threats to the world, what are the top 10 most urgent global risks for 2026? On Monday, January 5, at 12 pm ET, join us for a livestream discussion with Ian Bremmer and global experts to discuss the Top Risks of 2026 report from Eurasia Group. This report will mark 20 years of Ian Bremmer’s annual forecast of the political risks that are most likely to play out over the year. Watch it live on Jan. 5 here: gzeromedia.com/toprisks

The Top Risks of 2026 with Ian Bremmer & Eurasia Group
Monday, January 5, 2026 | 12:00 PM ET | https://www.gzeromedia.com/toprisks


