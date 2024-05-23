We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
GZERO wins five 2024 Telly Awards!
GZERO is happy to announce that we've just won five silver Telly Awards for our video content across three categories.
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer our weekly national US public television show, won two silver awards: in the History category for Iraq 20 Years Later and A Sit Down with UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in the Interview & Talk Show category.
Three episodes of our Puppet Regime satirical puppet series won silver in the Comedy, General category: With Friends Like These (Putin Song), Game Show: Who the Hell Was That World Leader?, and Actors Strike: Politicians Step In! were the winning entries.
The Telly Awards, which honor video and television across all screens, announced its 45th annual winners in New York on May 21, 2024, after receiving over 13,000 entries from around the world.
Enjoy our award-winning videos below.
With Friends Like These (Putin Song) | PUPPET REGIME | GZERO Media
The Russian president isn't as isolated as you might think these days -- but with friends like these....
A Sit Down with UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield | GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
GZERO World travels to UN headquarters in New York for a special conversation with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
Who the hell was that world leader? | PUPPET REGIME | GZERO Media
A new game show gives current world leaders clues to see if they can recognize former world leaders. In this episode, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden face off, but someone else seems to be the elephant in the room...
Iraq 20 Years Later | GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
20 years after the US invasion, two people with on-the-ground experience in Iraq discuss the lessons and work still to be done.
Actors strike: Putin and Kim cross the picket line | PUPPET REGIME | GZERO Media
With actors still on strike, Hollywood studios are desperate for talent: Kim Jong Un is heeding the call.
