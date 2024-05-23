Menu Icon
Global Stage Events
GZERO wins five 2024 Telly Awards!

GZERO Media - 5 silver awards - The Telly Awards

GZERO is happy to announce that we've just won five silver Telly Awards for our video content across three categories.

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer our weekly national US public television show, won two silver awards: in the History category for Iraq 20 Years Later and A Sit Down with UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in the Interview & Talk Show category.

Three episodes of our Puppet Regime satirical puppet series won silver in the Comedy, General category: With Friends Like These (Putin Song), Game Show: Who the Hell Was That World Leader?, and Actors Strike: Politicians Step In! were the winning entries.

The Telly Awards, which honor video and television across all screens, announced its 45th annual winners in New York on May 21, 2024, after receiving over 13,000 entries from around the world.

Enjoy our award-winning videos below.

With Friends Like These (Putin Song) | PUPPET REGIME | GZERO Media

The Russian president isn't as isolated as you might think these days -- but with friends like these....

​A Sit Down with UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield | GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World travels to UN headquarters in New York for a special conversation with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Who the hell was that world leader? | PUPPET REGIME | GZERO Media

A new game show gives current world leaders clues to see if they can recognize former world leaders. In this episode, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden face off, but someone else seems to be the elephant in the room...

Iraq 20 Years Later | GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

20 years after the US invasion, two people with on-the-ground experience in Iraq discuss the lessons and work still to be done.

Actors strike: Putin and Kim cross the picket line | PUPPET REGIME | GZERO Media

With actors still on strike, Hollywood studios are desperate for talent: Kim Jong Un is heeding the call.

Today In 60 Seconds

Iran without Raisi: What's next?

Why was Slovakia's Prime Minister attacked?

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Xi invites Putin to China to strengthen "no limits" partnership

North Macedonia's EU membership bid complicated by new nationalist government

