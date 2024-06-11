Menu Icon
Forget “Cocaine Bear,” here comes cocaine beer

Bolivian Vice President David Choquehuanca and President Luis Arce chew coca leaves during the celebration of the "acullico" tradition, where coca leaves are shared and alternative products made with coca are shown, in La Paz, Bolivia January 11, 2023.

REUTERS/Claudia Morales

Bolivia is diversifying its coca leaf products – from soaps and shampoos to a buzzy new beer. La Paz’s El Viejo Roble Distillery has launched a coca-infused brew set to hit the market at only $2 a bottle. It will be added to the list of its other coca-flavored drinks, including rum and vodka.

When can you try it? Getting this beer to global markets may prove challenging. Although coca-leaf products are legal and crucial to the Bolivian economy, these products are not in many other countries owing to their UN narcotic classification. Still, Bolivia is trying: It has initiated the coca review process to repeal its drug status with the support of fellow cocaine-leading countries Colombia and Mexico.

The WHO began its critical review of the leaf last fall – the first of many stages in the decriminalization process. These findings are key to Bolivia, as coca leaves hold great importance among Bolivians, both spiritually among Indigenous communities, and economically by supporting over 70,000 cocaleros (coca growers) and bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars of the country’s annual GDP.

Their research must be submitted by October, and the UN Convention on Narcotic Drugs will vote next year. We’ll be watching to see whether we can toast their decision with this new coca brew.

