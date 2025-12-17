What We’re Watching: EU-Mercosur trade deal faces now-or-2028 vote, Trump plans to surround Venezuela, US wants Pakistan to offer Gaza peacekeeping forces

EU-Mercosur trade deal is on the chopping block

The trade deal between the European Union and South America’s Mercosur bloc is on the chopping block, facing an end-of-year deadline to be approved or shelved until 2028. The agreement would remove duties on over 90% of exports between the two trade unions, alarming European farmers who worry about competition from cheaper imports and prompting Italy to threaten to block the bill. However, proponents in Germany and Spain say it's necessary to decrease reliance on China and cushion the impact of US tariffs. To try and win over skeptics, the EU has added an amendment with a $7.3 billion emergency fund for farmers who could be negatively impacted. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to fly to Brazil at the end of the week, initially with hopes to sign the deal, which has been 25 years in the making.

US armada ordered to surround Venezuela

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump ordered – in an all-caps Truth Social post – a “total and complete” blockade of sanctioned oil tankers leaving Venezuela, vowing to surround the country with the “largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America.” The move could economically strangle Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro’s regime, which depends on oil exports for 17% of its GDP. It could also hit Cuba, which heavily relies on Venezuela for oil and grappled with widespread power outages after Venezuela reduced supplies earlier this year. China is the largest importer of Venezuelan oil, followed by the US and the EU , which have carved out certain companies from sanctions. Russia and Iran, meanwhile, have been receiving deliveries from the sanctioned ships. Oil markets ticked up 1% on Wednesday, after falling to their lowest level since 2021 early this week. Traders will be watching to see how the blockade will be enforced, particularly whether it will be limited to only sanctioned vehicles, as Trump said, or all of Venezuela’s ships.

The US eyes Pakistan as provider of stabilizing forces in Gaza