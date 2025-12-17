Skip to content
What We’re Watching: EU-Mercosur trade deal faces now-or-2028 vote, Trump plans to surround Venezuela, US wants Pakistan to offer Gaza peacekeeping forces

Mercosur free trade agreement, in Strasbourg, France, December 17, 2025.

A police officer walks past tractors parked in front of the European Parliament as French farmers protest against government measures, including the culling of entire cattle herds, aimed at containing an outbreak of lumpy skin disease among livestock in France, and the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, in Strasbourg, France, December 17, 2025.

REUTERS/Layli Foroudi
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
December 17, 2025

EU-Mercosur trade deal is on the chopping block

The trade deal between the European Union and South America’s Mercosur bloc is on the chopping block, facing an end-of-year deadline to be approved or shelved until 2028. The agreement would remove duties on over 90% of exports between the two trade unions, alarming European farmers who worry about competition from cheaper imports and prompting Italy to threaten to block the bill. However, proponents in Germany and Spain say it's necessary to decrease reliance on China and cushion the impact of US tariffs. To try and win over skeptics, the EU has added an amendment with a $7.3 billion emergency fund for farmers who could be negatively impacted. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to fly to Brazil at the end of the week, initially with hopes to sign the deal, which has been 25 years in the making.

US armada ordered to surround Venezuela

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump ordered – in an all-caps Truth Social post – a “total and complete” blockade of sanctioned oil tankers leaving Venezuela, vowing to surround the country with the “largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America.” The move could economically strangle Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro’s regime, which depends on oil exports for 17% of its GDP. It could also hit Cuba, which heavily relies on Venezuela for oil and grappled with widespread power outages after Venezuela reduced supplies earlier this year. China is the largest importer of Venezuelan oil, followed by the US and the EU, which have carved out certain companies from sanctions. Russia and Iran, meanwhile, have been receiving deliveries from the sanctioned ships. Oil markets ticked up 1% on Wednesday, after falling to their lowest level since 2021 early this week. Traders will be watching to see how the blockade will be enforced, particularly whether it will be limited to only sanctioned vehicles, as Trump said, or all of Venezuela’s ships.

The US eyes Pakistan as provider of stabilizing forces in Gaza

Until now, the Trump administration has been struggling to find countries that are willing to lend soldiers to be part of Gaza’s peacekeeping forces, a key part of the second phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. There might be a solution, though: The White House is pressing Pakistani army leader Asim Munir to send troops from his sizable army to the enclave. Munir may have good reason to do so: he wants to build links with the US in order to sell them rare-earth minerals, Pakistan’s struggling economy could do with some extra cash, and it has exported its security services before – notably at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. There is one issue: providing security forces may spark a domestic backlash in Pakistan, amid deep opposition among Islamist parties to the US and Israel. Munir is set to visit Washington, DC, in the coming weeks to discuss the matter with US leaders.

competitioneuropean unionexportsgermanyitalysouth americatrade unions

