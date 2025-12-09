Balloon crisis in the Baltic skies

Look there, in the skies over Lithuania! It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… a balloon from Belarus carrying contraband cigarettes? This story is more than just hot air, as hundreds of the deviant dirigibles have wafted across the border in recent weeks, forcing the closure of Lithuania’s main airport and flight cancellations affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Lithuania’s government has imposed a state of emergency, saying the balloons are part of an ongoing campaign from Belarus and Russia of low-level, high-troll “hybrid warfare” against EU and NATO countries. Looks like that planned European “ drone wall ” can’t go up soon enough. In the meantime, it’s raining loosies in Lithuania!

Trump puts Nvidia’s chips on the table – but China declines

The White House granted Nvidia permission on Monday to sell its H200 chip – the company’s second-most powerful AI semiconductor – to China, in exchange for the US getting a “cut” of the revenues. The move is in line with President Donald Trump’s suggestion last month that the US should start allowing Beijing to buy them again. Why would the US allow its main tech rival to buy some of its most advanced hardware? To make Beijing dependent on the US, goes the thinking. But there’s just one problem: China doesn’t want the chips, and may not even need them. Beijing is limiting companies’ ability to purchase them. Why? China claims that its domestic industries already have designed chips of similar quality.

Australia bans social media for kids