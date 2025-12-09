Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

What We’re Watching: Balloon emergency in Eastern Europe, China neglects Trump’s chip offer, Aussie kids banned from socials

Vilnius International airport, forced to shut down due to the presence of air balloons, on October 25, 2025.

Vilnius International airport, forced to shut down due to the presence of air balloons, on October 25, 2025.

Scanpix Baltics via Reuters Connect
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Riley Callanan
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
December 09, 2025

Balloon crisis in the Baltic skies

Look there, in the skies over Lithuania! It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… a balloon from Belarus carrying contraband cigarettes? This story is more than just hot air, as hundreds of the deviant dirigibles have wafted across the border in recent weeks, forcing the closure of Lithuania’s main airport and flight cancellations affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Lithuania’s government has imposed a state of emergency, saying the balloons are part of an ongoing campaign from Belarus and Russia of low-level, high-troll “hybrid warfare” against EU and NATO countries. Looks like that planned European “drone wall” can’t go up soon enough. In the meantime, it’s raining loosies in Lithuania!

Trump puts Nvidia’s chips on the table – but China declines

The White House granted Nvidia permission on Monday to sell its H200 chip – the company’s second-most powerful AI semiconductor – to China, in exchange for the US getting a “cut” of the revenues. The move is in line with President Donald Trump’s suggestion last month that the US should start allowing Beijing to buy them again. Why would the US allow its main tech rival to buy some of its most advanced hardware? To make Beijing dependent on the US, goes the thinking. But there’s just one problem: China doesn’t want the chips, and may not even need them. Beijing is limiting companies’ ability to purchase them. Why? China claims that its domestic industries already have designed chips of similar quality.

Australia bans social media for kids

Australia today is implementing a first-of-its-kind social media ban for users under 16 years old. The move is meant to mitigate the harmful effects of early social media use on kids’ mental health. Big tech firms are unsurprisingly against the ban, arguing that it’s logistically unfeasible, anti-free speech, and could inspire similar laws globally. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a potential 2028 US presidential hopeful, is already saying that Washington should follow Australia’s lead. But for a domino effect of that kind to occur in other countries, Australia will need to prove two things: first, that it can actually keep the kids off these apps, and second, that the ban has had measurably positive effects on adolescents’ mental and academic wellbeing. Do you think kids should be banned from social media? Let us know here.

lithuaniabelaruschinaunited statesnvidiachipsai chipsaustraliasocial mediasocial media regulationeastern europe

Latest Videos

Geoffrey Hinton on how humanity can survive AIplay icon
GZERO World Clips

Geoffrey Hinton on how humanity can survive AI

Notre Dame, politics, and playing by their own rules
ask ian

Notre Dame, politics, and playing by their own rules

Trump’s new national security strategy targets Europe
Quick Take

Trump’s new national security strategy targets Europe

'Godfather of AI' warns of existential risks
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

'Godfather of AI' warns of existential risks

Will AI replace human workers?
Ian Explains

Will AI replace human workers?

Trump, Russia, and a deal Ukraine can’t accept
Quick Take

Trump, Russia, and a deal Ukraine can’t accept

More For You

What We’re Watching: Thai-Cambodian ceasefire on verge of collapse, Trump makes “Monroe Doctrine” official, Benin foils coup attempt

An injured soldier is transferred to a hospital following a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops over a disputed border area in Sisaket Province,Thailand, December 7, 2025.

An injured soldier is transferred to a hospital following a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops over a disputed border area in Sisaket Province,Thailand, December 7, 2025.

Royal Thai Army/Handout via REUTERS
Fighting flares on the Thai-Cambodia borderThailand and Cambodia’s ceasefire is on the verge of collapse. Strikes were launched across their disputed border today, following clashes over the weekend that resulted in the death of a Thai soldier. Both sides accused the other of firing first. Thailand and Cambodia have been fighting along their [...]

Putin-Modi meeting is all show, Kyrgyzstan plummets further from democracy, Stalemate ends in Yemen’s civil war

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the India-Russia Business Forum in New Delhi, India, December 5, 2025.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the India-Russia Business Forum in New Delhi, India, December 5, 2025.

Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/Pool via REUTERS
Putin leaves India with not much to show for itDespite the lavish ceremony, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting produced few concrete outcomes. India and Russia highlighted their “special” partnership and signed smaller agreements on minerals, pharmaceuticals, shipping, and trade frameworks. But on [...]

Indonesia investigates devastating floods, Tunisia arrests opposition leader, DRC and Rwanda peace deal

A mosque stands in an area affected by a deadly flash flood following heavy rains in Aceh Tamiang regency, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 4, 2025.

A mosque stands in an area affected by a deadly flash flood following heavy rains in Aceh Tamiang regency, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 4, 2025.

REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Indonesia identifies aggravator of Sumatra flood deathsAfter the death toll from cyclone-induced floods in Sumatra surpassed 800 – making it the most deadly natural disaster to hit the Indonesian island since the 2004 tsunami – the Indonesian government has pledged to take action against mining firms that illegally cleared forests, which may have [...]

What We’re Watching: Haredi conscription issue threatens Israel’s government again, Xi hosts Macron, Putin visit Modi

​Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children hold makeshift gallows as part of a protest against attempts to change government policy that grants?ultra-Orthodox?Jews exemptions from military conscription, in Jerusalem, March 20, 2024.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children hold makeshift gallows as part of a protest against attempts to change government policy that grants?ultra-Orthodox?Jews exemptions from military conscription, in Jerusalem, March 20, 2024.

REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox conscription to divide Israel’s parliament againHere we go again: Israel’s Knesset is once more considering a bill that would force certain ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, who are part of the Haredi sect, to serve in the military – just like the rest of the country. There’s a difference this time: support for Haredi conscription jumped [...]