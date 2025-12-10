Skip to content
What We’re Watching: “Czech Trump” back in power, Rwanda-DRC peace deal seemingly in ruins, The US has a new type(face)

ANO party leader Andrej Babis signs a document on the day he is appointed as the country's new prime minister in Prague, Czech Republic, on December 9, 2025.

Czech President Petr Pavel looks on as the ANO party leader Andrej Babis signs a document on the day he is appointed as the country's new prime minister at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, on December 9, 2025.

REUTERS/Eva Korinkova
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
December 10, 2025

Babiš returns to power in Czechia

The billionaire is back. Populist tycoon Andrej Babiš officially returns to the premiership of Czechia after decisively winning the election earlier this year. Babiš, a staunch Eurosceptic who last held power from 2017 to 2021, has formed a cabinet with the ultranationalist SPD party and the Motorists movement, which is opposed to European Union climate regulations. Alongside neighboring nationalist Viktor Orbán of Hungary, Babiš’s return could further complicate EU efforts to continue backing Ukraine – on the campaign trail he suggested reviewing Prague’s military and financial support for Kyiv. For more on how the “Czech Trump” stormed back to power, see here.

The peace won’t hold between Rwandan-backed rebels and the DRC

Back in June, leaders from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo went to Washington, DC, to sign a peace deal to end the war between the Congolese army and the M23 Rwandan-backed rebel group. The leaders signed another peace deal at the White House last week. Yet on the ground in eastern Congo, the fighting hasn’t stopped. M23 rebels this week entered the Congolese town of Uvira, the site of an important Congolese army base, continuing their advance in the region. DRC’s top diplomat urged the US to impose sanctions on Rwanda to resurrect the peace deal.

Typeface politics

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio nixed the department’s use of Calibri, calling the Biden administration’s decision to adopt the typeface a “wasteful” diversity move. In a memo, Rubio said reverting back to Times New Roman would “restore decorum and professionalism.” The move comes as part of the Trump administration’s broader efforts to oust diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives from the federal government. Calibri became the State Department’s font of choice in 2023, and was meant to improve accessibility for readers with disabilities. Our contribution to the font wars is to write this in Code. Tell us which font you like best.

