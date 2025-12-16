Skip to content
What We’re Watching: US and Europe more hopeful of Ukraine peace deal, Sign of peace in the DRC, European aid struggles to reach Darfur

Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset applaud during a Council of Europe diplomatic conference in The Hague, Netherlands, December 16, 2025.

REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
December 16, 2025

Ukraine peace talks up their pace

Ukraine peace talks are showing new signs of progress. US and European negotiators emerged from meetings in Berlin yesterday agreeing to provide so-called Article 5-like security guarantees and reportedly saying “90% of the issues between Ukraine and Russia” had been resolved. However, the promise seems vague and short of an actual admission to NATO – which was taken off the table earlier this week. The question is whether Ukraine will accept such an offer. Meanwhile, Finland worries that if battle lines are cemented into new borders, Russia could move its artillery closer to the country. But there was tangible good news for Kyiv as well. Europe launched an international commission for Ukraine war damages, and is seeking consensus to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war effort and recovery.

A step toward peace in the DRC-Rwanda conflict

Last week, the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels appeared unconcerned with the peace deal signed in Washington between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as the insurgents seized the eastern Congolese town of Uvira. But things took a turn today: following pressure from the Trump administration, the rebels announced they were withdrawing from the town, which is home to a Congolese army base. Still, with over 100 armed groups vying for control in this mineral-rich region, peace is far from certain.

Can badly-needed humanitarian aid reach Sudan?

Over 110 tons of humanitarian aid from the European Union are set to reach Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur region on Friday, the first of eight flights delivering assistance over the next few weeks. But, it’s not certain the aid will reach those in need. The EU warned distributing aid has become increasingly difficult, particularly in El Fasher, a city that has become the latest hub of the reported genocide in Darfur. The paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces recently recaptured the town from Sudan’s government forces, as the civil war drags on. The conflict topped the International Rescue Committee’s list of humanitarian crises for a third straight year.

What We’re Watching: Gunmen kill 15 at Hanukkah event in Australia, Chile shifts to the right, South Africa considers concession for Musk’s Starlink

People pay respects at Bondi Pavilion to victims of a shooting during a Jewish holiday celebration at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2025.

REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australia’s Jewish community in mourning againA Hanukkah celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach yesterday turned into a bloodbath when a pair of gunmen opened fire on the crowd, killing 15 and injuring dozens more. It was the worst mass shooting in Australia since 1996, a massacre that prompted the country to impose strict gun laws. The toll this [...]

EU set to use Russian assets for Ukraine loan | Trump wants to make friends and get minerals | Backlash to Seattle’s World Cup Pride plan

​December 9, 2025, Rome, Italy: Italian politicians from parties +Europa, Democratic Party, Azione, Europa Now gather to welcome Ukraines President Zelensky with a banner made up of 27 EU flags and the Ukrainian flag.

Marco Di Gianvito/ZUMA Press Wire
EU poised to unfreeze Russian cash for Ukraine aidThe EU is set to indefinitely freeze more than $247 billion in Russian central bank assets today, clearing the path to use the money to keep Ukraine funded as the war grinds on. The move would end the precarious six-month renewal cycle — and reduce the chances of Kremlin-friendly countries like [...]

Zelensky willing to compromise | Bulgaria’s government falls | US seizes Venezuelan oil tanker

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 8, 2025.

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Zelensky’s counteroffer shows his willingness for compromiseUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a counter to the US’s original plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine war on Wednesday, one that includes several concessions. Among them are allowing the US to recognize Russian-occupied territory, and granting the US and Russia control over the [...]

What We’re Watching: “Czech Trump” back in power, Rwanda-DRC peace deal seemingly in ruins, The US has a new type(face)

ANO party leader Andrej Babis signs a document on the day he is appointed as the country's new prime minister in Prague, Czech Republic, on December 9, 2025.

Czech President Petr Pavel looks on as the ANO party leader Andrej Babis signs a document on the day he is appointed as the country's new prime minister at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, on December 9, 2025.

REUTERS/Eva Korinkova
Babiš returns to power in CzechiaThe billionaire is back. Populist tycoon Andrej Babiš officially returns to the premiership of Czechia after decisively winning the election earlier this year. Babiš, a staunch Eurosceptic who last held power from 2017 to 2021, has formed a cabinet with the ultranationalist SPD party and the Motorists movement, [...]