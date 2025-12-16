What We’re Watching: US and Europe more hopeful of Ukraine peace deal, Sign of peace in the DRC, European aid struggles to reach Darfur

Ukraine peace talks up their pace



Ukraine peace talks are showing new signs of progress . US and European negotiators emerged from meetings in Berlin yesterday agreeing to provide so-called Article 5-like security guarantees and reportedly saying “90% of the issues between Ukraine and Russia” had been resolved. However, the promise seems vague and short of an actual admission to NATO – which was taken off the table earlier this week. The question is whether Ukraine will accept such an offer. Meanwhile, Finland worries that if battle lines are cemented into new borders, Russia could move its artillery closer to the country. But there was tangible good news for Kyiv as well. Europe launched an international commission for Ukraine war damages, and is seeking consensus to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war effort and recovery.

A step toward peace in the DRC-Rwanda conflict

Last week, the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels appeared unconcerned with the peace deal signed in Washington between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as the insurgents seized the eastern Congolese town of Uvira. But things took a turn today: following pressure from the Trump administration, the rebels announced they were withdrawing from the town, which is home to a Congolese army base. Still, with over 100 armed groups vying for control in this mineral-rich region, peace is far from certain.

Can badly-needed humanitarian aid reach Sudan?