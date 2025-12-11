Hard Numbers: Mexico imposes tariffs on China, Myanmar’s government strikes hospital, Trump to offer farmers relief, US Fed cuts rates again

50: Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is taking a page out of US President Donald Trump’s book, implementing up to a 50% tariff on more than 1,400 products in a bid to boost domestic production. The tariffs are expected to heavily affect China, which has increased its shipping to Mexico as a way to bypass US tariffs, and come as the US has been pressuring it trade partners to distance themselves from China.

34: Myanmar’s military struck a hospital in the western part of the country on Wednesday night, killing at least 34 people , as the civil war approaches the five-year mark. The government is attempting to remove the Arakan Army, an ethnic army that controls parts of the region and opposes the country’s military regime.



$12 billion: US President Donald Trump announced $12 billion in aid to farmers hit hard by the trade war with China. But some farmers say it isn’t enough to cover the losses.