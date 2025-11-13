3: Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has taken her country’s difficult work culture to a new level, organizing a meeting last Friday at 3 o’clock – in the morning. Takaichi herself has a reputation as a workaholic, though it was still a surprise to see her leaving her residence just after 3 a.m. to convene a meeting that lasted three hours.

550,000: South Korea will come to a standstill today as 550,000 students , the most in seven years, will sit down to take the country’s infamously-long college entrance exam. For most students, the exam – which could determine their education and future job prospects – will last roughly eight hours. Blind students receive extra time, though, meaning they can spend up to 13 hours in the exam room. If you’re anything like us, that thought provokes cold chills.

43: The longest-ever US government shutdown is over after 43 days , after US President Donald Trump signed a continuing resolution last night that will fund the government until Jan. 30. Earlier on Wednesday evening, the House passed the bill, with six centrist Democrats crossing the aisle to vote for it – two Republicans voted against.

5: Trump became the fifth leader to announce that he won’t travel to South Africa next week for the G20 summit, joining Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Argentine President Javier Milei. US Vice President JD Vance will go in Trump’s stead.