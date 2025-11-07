Hard Numbers: Tesla approves $1 trillion Musk package, Kazakhstan wants to join Abraham Accords, Typhoon rips through Vietnam, & More

$1 trillion: Tesla shareholders approved a $1-trillion pay package for owner Elon Musk, a move that is set to make him the world’s first trillionaire – if the company meets certain targets. The pay will come in the form of stocks. Musk had threatened to quit Tesla if shareholders didn’t approve the package.

30: During a visit to the White House on Thursday, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he expects to sign the Abraham Accords, an agreement that normalizes relations between Arab nations and Israel. To eagle-eyed observers, this is a rather odd move: In addition to not being an Arab country, Kazakhstan has already had full diplomatic ties with Israel for 30 years . The idea, however, is reportedly to give some momentum to the accords, as the US encourages Saudi Arabia to join them.

5: Typhoon Kalmaegi, which tore through the Philippines earlier this week, is now smashing through Vietnam, killing at least five in the communist Southeast Asian country. The Central Highlands region, where lots of coffee is produced, was largely spared. Meanwhile the death toll in the Philippines keeps rising, reaching 188, with another 100 missing.

1.1 million: US employers have made 1.1 million job cuts so far this year, according to Challenger Gray and Christmas, a major outplacement firm. That’s the highest since the pandemic – these types of numbers in the past have indicated the US economy is in, or nearing, a recession.