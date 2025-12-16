158: Canada has been a self-governing nation for 158 years , and has been fully independent of the UK Parliament since 1982. But Prime Minister Mark Carney has been sprinkling British English spellings – think words like “globalisation” or “colour” – into some of his communiqués, rather than Canadian English. Some linguists are upset at his behaviour. Perhaps Carney’s time as the Bank of England governor is still rubbing off on him.

4.6%: US unemployment hit 4.6% in November, its highest level in four years, after another subpar monthly jobs performance. The stagnant labor market puts more pressure on the Federal Reserve to further reduce interest rates.

600: Iran says it fired over 600 missiles during its 12-day war with Israel in June – and it wants to show its own people that it’s capable of doing so again, if need be. How is the Islamic Republic achieving this? Through a new weapons exhibition at the National Aerospace Park in western Tehran, one that features armored vehicles, drones, and hypersonic missiles.