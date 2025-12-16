Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Canada’s Carney faces spelling backlash, US unemployment hits four-year high, Iran shows off its missiles, Japan-China spat means pandas are coming home

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., USA, on Dec. 5, 2025.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney draws his country’s name at the FIFA World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., USA, on Dec. 5, 2025.

ddp/Marc Schüler via Reuters Connect
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Riley Callanan
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
December 16, 2025

158: Canada has been a self-governing nation for 158 years, and has been fully independent of the UK Parliament since 1982. But Prime Minister Mark Carney has been sprinkling British English spellings – think words like “globalisation” or “colour” – into some of his communiqués, rather than Canadian English. Some linguists are upset at his behaviour. Perhaps Carney’s time as the Bank of England governor is still rubbing off on him.

4.6%: US unemployment hit 4.6% in November, its highest level in four years, after another subpar monthly jobs performance. The stagnant labor market puts more pressure on the Federal Reserve to further reduce interest rates.

600: Iran says it fired over 600 missiles during its 12-day war with Israel in June – and it wants to show its own people that it’s capable of doing so again, if need be. How is the Islamic Republic achieving this? Through a new weapons exhibition at the National Aerospace Park in western Tehran, one that features armored vehicles, drones, and hypersonic missiles.

2: Is it the end of panda diplomacy? Two giant pandas are leaving a Japanese zoo for China in February, returning the last pandas in the country. The four-year-old twins, Ri Ri and Shin Shin, were born in Tokyo, but are technically property of China – a form of diplomacy launched in 1972 to mark normalized ties between the two Asian countries. For the first time in 50 years, Japan will be panda-free – a symbolic shift that comes as tensions between Japan and China escalate over Taiwan.

united kingdomcommonwealthunited statesunemploymenttrump administrationiranisrael-iran warjapan-china relationsjapanchinaanimalscanada

