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Venezuela defeat USA in baseball, American diesel surpasses $5, Scotland rejects assisted dying bill, Senegal victory in African soccer tournament annulled

Venezuela outfielder Javier Sanoja reacts in the fifth inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 17, 2026.

Venezuela outfielder Javier Sanoja during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 17, 2026.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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March 18, 2026

3: The number of runs scored by Venezuela’s national baseball team in their stunning upset of top-seeded USA in the World Baseball Classic final in Miami last night. In an epic game fraught with geopolitical overtones – the US government abducted Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro in January – the arepa-powered pitching staff held the fearsome US lineup to just two runs, winning the tournament for the first time ever. To all our Venezuelan readers, ¡Felicidades!

$5.07: The average cost of diesel per gallon in the US today. Tuesday marked the second time that the fuel’s average price has surpassed $5, the first being in 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The spike in prices comes as the Iran conflict imperils global oil shipping through the Persian Gulf.

69: The number of Scottish lawmakers who voted against legalized assisted dying, ensuring that the bill was defeated. Fifty-seven voted for it. The decision is in contrast to several other countries and jurisdictions, including Canada, Colombia, and certain US states, that have started to allow assisted dying in certain cases in recent years.

58: The number of days since Senegal defeated Morocco in the highly-controversial 2025 African Cup of Nations soccer tournament final. Why mention this today? The Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned Senegal’s victory and handed Morocco the trophy, ruling that the “Lions of Teranga” had forfeited the game when they walked off the pitch following a last-minute penalty decision.

us-venezuelaunited statesvenezuelascotlandassisted suicidecybersecuritycrude oilgas pricesbaseball

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Participants hold placards during a protest to condemn the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and commemorate students killed in a strike on a girls' primary school in Minab in southern Iran on February 28, in front of the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, March 12, 2026.

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Iran player Fatemeh Pasandideh (right) reacts during the national anthem of Iran prior to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group A match between Iran and Philippines at Gold Coast Stadium on the Gold Coast, Sunday, March 8, 2026.

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