3: The number of runs scored by Venezuela’s national baseball team in their stunning upset of top-seeded USA in the World Baseball Classic final in Miami last night. In an epic game fraught with geopolitical overtones – the US government abducted Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro in January – the arepa-powered pitching staff held the fearsome US lineup to just two runs, winning the tournament for the first time ever. To all our Venezuelan readers, ¡Felicidades!

$5.07: The average cost of diesel per gallon in the US today. Tuesday marked the second time that the fuel’s average price has surpassed $5, the first being in 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The spike in prices comes as the Iran conflict imperils global oil shipping through the Persian Gulf.

69: The number of Scottish lawmakers who voted against legalized assisted dying, ensuring that the bill was defeated. Fifty-seven voted for it. The decision is in contrast to several other countries and jurisdictions, including Canada, Colombia, and certain US states, that have started to allow assisted dying in certain cases in recent years.