Antisemitic attack in London

4 – The number of Jewish charity ambulances that were set ablaze early on Monday in North London, United Kingdom, the latest antisemitic attack in a country where anti-Jewish incidents have spiked in recent years.

CCTV footage caught three suspects walking up to the four ambulances, which belonged to the charity Hatzolah, in the Jewish area of Golders Green and setting them on fire. The explosions didn’t cause any injuries, but did blow out the stained-glass windows of the synagogue next door. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and his domestic political rivals alike, lambasted the incident, calling it a “deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack.” The number of antisemitic incidents in the UK has jumped ever since Oct. 7, 2023: the 2025 total was more than double that of 2022, per the Community Security Trust. The trend is also evident in other countries with large Jewish populations, including Australia , France , and the United States .