Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Antisemitic attack in London

The number of Jewish charity ambulances that were set ablaze early on Monday in North London, United Kingdom, the latest antisemitic attack in a country where anti-Jewish incidents have spiked in recent years.

The number of Jewish charity ambulances that were set ablaze early on Monday in North London, United Kingdom, the latest antisemitic attack in a country where anti-Jewish incidents have spiked in recent years.

Natalie Johnson
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszMarch 23, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio

4 – The number of Jewish charity ambulances that were set ablaze early on Monday in North London, United Kingdom, the latest antisemitic attack in a country where anti-Jewish incidents have spiked in recent years.

CCTV footage caught three suspects walking up to the four ambulances, which belonged to the charity Hatzolah, in the Jewish area of Golders Green and setting them on fire. The explosions didn’t cause any injuries, but did blow out the stained-glass windows of the synagogue next door. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and his domestic political rivals alike, lambasted the incident, calling it a “deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack.” The number of antisemitic incidents in the UK has jumped ever since Oct. 7, 2023: the 2025 total was more than double that of 2022, per the Community Security Trust. The trend is also evident in other countries with large Jewish populations, including Australia, France, and the United States.

ukantisemitismprime minister keir starmerlondonlondon antisemitic attack

Latest Videos

Trump tells it "strait" to Merz and Macronplay icon
Puppet Regime

Trump tells it "strait" to Merz and Macron

Rahm Emanuel: Trump doesn’t know “friend from foe” on Russia
GZERO World Clips

Rahm Emanuel: Trump doesn’t know “friend from foe” on Russia

Trump asks for $200B to fund Iran war
Quick Take

Trump asks for $200B to fund Iran war

Trump sings beisbol with Delcy
Puppet Regime

Trump sings beisbol with Delcy

Europe’s muted response on Iran
GZERO World Clips

Europe’s muted response on Iran

Is regime change in Iran even possible?
ask ian

Is regime change in Iran even possible?

More For You

Colombia’s president under US investigation, Chad to send security forces to Haiti, Eid celebrations in the midst of war, Terrorism deaths rise in Nigeria

​Presidential Candidate Gustavo Petro for the political alliance 'Pacto Historico' speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota, Colombia June 10, 2022.

Presidential Candidate Gustavo Petro for the political alliance 'Pacto Historico' speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota, Colombia June 10, 2022.

REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
2: The number of US federal prosecutors’ offices currently investigating whether Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has connections to drug traffickers, per The New York Times. In the past, US President Donald Trump has alleged Petro has ties to the drug trade in Colombia, a country that is one of the US’s closest allies in Latin America and where [...]

Abandoned Russian oil tanker drifts toward Libya, Pentagon reportedly makes hefty financial request, K-pop group returns, & Nigerian leader makes rare UK visit

A Russian LNG tanker, Arctic Metagaz, damaged earlier this month and currently adrift without crew, floats in the Mediterranean Sea, in this handout picture released on March 13, 2026.​

A Russian LNG tanker, Arctic Metagaz, damaged earlier this month and currently adrift without crew, floats in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between Malta and the Italian islands of Lampedusa and Linosa, in this handout picture released on March 13, 2026.

Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS
700: The tons of fuel and liquefied natural gas aboard a Russian tanker that is currently floating around the Mediterranean Sea unmanned, after a drone attack earlier this month prompted the crew to abandon ship. Russia blames Ukraine for the attack. Italy, France and other EU members have warned that the ship, which is now floating into Libyan [...]

Venezuela defeat USA in baseball, American diesel surpasses $5, Scotland rejects assisted dying bill, Senegal victory in African soccer tournament annulled

Venezuela outfielder Javier Sanoja reacts in the fifth inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 17, 2026.

Venezuela outfielder Javier Sanoja during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 17, 2026.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
3: The number of runs scored by Venezuela’s national baseball team in their stunning upset of top-seeded USA in the World Baseball Classic final in Miami last night. In an epic game fraught with geopolitical overtones – the US government abducted Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro in January – the arepa-powered pitching staff held the fearsome US [...]

Pakistan hits drug rehab center in Kabul, Five female Iranian soccer players withdraw asylum claims, Meningitis outbreak in southeast England, Chinese national tries to smuggle ants out of Kenya

The site of a destroyed drug rehabilitation hospital following a Pakistani air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 17, 2026.

Afghan men stand at the site of a destroyed drug rehabilitation hospital following a Pakistani air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 17, 2026.

REUTERS/Sayed Hassib
408: The number of people killed in the Afghan capital of Kabul, after a Pakistani strike hit a drug rehabilitation center there, according to Taliban officials. Another 250 were reported injured. Islamabad claimed the facility was being used as an ammunition depot, as the conflict between the two neighbors, which started as border clashes last [...]