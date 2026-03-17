Latest Stories

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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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Is regime change in Iran even possible?play icon

Is regime change in Iran even possible?

The war in Iran is entering a more dangerous phase.
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GZERO Series

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Quick Take

Quick Take

Quick Take
Ian Explains

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
The Debrief

The Debrief

The Debrief
Global Stage

Global Stage

Global Stage