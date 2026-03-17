Latest Stories

Wright’s comments come after Anthropic got into a dispute with the Defense Department late last month. Washington wanted to have unfettered access to its AI systems, but CEO Dario Amodei refused this request. Subsequently, the Trump administration labeled Anthropic a “supply chain risk,” prompting Anthropic to sue the government, in turn.

Wright’s view: AI systems should still have a human safeguard. He explains that means keeping a person “on the loop” and able to intervene or shut down a weapon system if necessary.

