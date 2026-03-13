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Trump eases Russian oil sanctions, US-Cuba talks, Zimbabwe to leverage lithium mines

​Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists to comment on new U.S. sanctions targeting two major Russia's oil producers, as well as other international issues, in Moscow, Russia, October 23, 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists to comment on new U.S. sanctions targeting two major Russia's oil producers, as well as other international issues, in Moscow, Russia, October 23, 2025.

Sputnik/Alexander Shcherbak/Pool via REUTERS
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

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Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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March 13, 2026

Trump relaxes Russian oil sanctions

The US has paused Russian oil sanctions in a bid to stabilize energy markets rocked by the war with Iran. Administration officials stress that it’s a “tailored” measure, applying only to oil already loaded onto tankers, but it’s still a gift to Russia, which has already been clocking an extra $150 million daily in oil revenues since the war began. Still, with nearly 50% of Americans blaming US President Donald Trump for higher gas prices, the president is gambling that giving a fresh boost to the Kremlin war machine in Ukraine is worth it to ease pressure at the pump. European leaders – who want more US pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine – are understandably miffed, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz blasting the sanctions move as “wrong.” Meanwhile, France and Germany are reportedly in talks with Iran about letting their own tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

What can US-Cuba talks achieve?

Speaking of oil crises, Cuba has been facing one of its own – one that has plunged the island into prolonged blackouts as fuel rapidly runs out. Amid that backdrop, Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel openly acknowledged Friday that he was holding talks with the Trump administration about a potential deal to end the US’s de facto oil blockade. His announcement – which ostensibly confirmed previous reports about the existence of those talks – is seen as a last-gasp effort to keep the country’s communist regime alive. However, any deal would likely involve major Cuban concessions, including legalization of opposition parties, an end to criminalization of dissent, and prisoner releases. Havana may have already got the ball rolling, saying Thursday it would release 51 prisoners. Though the crimes of these prisons aren’t known, the move is reportedly aimed at appeasing Washington.

Zimbabwe to try to process its own lithium

In a bid to reduce its dependence on China, Zimbabwe began forcing mining companies last month to process more lithium locally rather than ship raw materials to Beijing. It’s part of Zimbabwe’s larger bet that it can climb the battery supply chain and capture more value from its massive lithium reserves. Just last year, Zimbabwe's lithium accounted for almost 10% of global mined supply, and 15% of the lithium processed in China. But there's a catch: almost all of the companies actually building these processing plants are Chinese. So while Zimbabwe hopes to gain higher-value exports and more royalties, critics worry it's just trading one form of dependency for another.
gas prices iran trump ukraine

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