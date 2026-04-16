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Putin makes big gamble, Israel considers Lebanon ceasefire, Riyadh reportedly plans to halt funds for golf tour

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on April 14, 2026.​

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Rosseti CEO and Board Chairman Andrei Ryumin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on April 14, 2026.

Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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April 16, 2026

Putin ups the ante – but should he?

Russia continues to bombard Ukraine, killing 17 people in a wave of drone and missile attacks overnight. But the Parliament also signed a law on Tuesday that would allow the military to attack any country that holds Russians captive. Europe fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin will use this as a pretext to attack other former Soviet states that hold Russians captive, like the NATO member Estonia. It’s not without precedent. In 2014, Putin signed a law that approved Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and signed another in 2020 that legitimized its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The move could be a risky one for Putin, though: with Estonia arresting large numbers of Russian spies, he may look weak if he doesn’t take action. Yet the last thing his military needs is another war front, least of all with a NATO country. Putin, then, may just be trying to intimidate Europe.

Israel and Lebanon agree to temporary ceasefire, Trump says

On social media, US President Donald Trump announced the leaders of Israel and Lebanon agreed on Thursday morning to a 10-day ceasefire in the raging war between Israel and the Iran-backed militants of Hezbollah. The news is welcome, as the most recent round of fighting between the two old foes has already displaced a million people in tiny Lebanon. But the big question is: will it be respected and enforced? The militants of Hezbollah – Israel’s actual opponent, rather than Lebanon’s armed forces – have so far been mum on the agreement. The measure comes a day after Lebanese and Israeli diplomats met in Washington to discuss ceasefire proposals, the disarmament of Hezbollah (something both the Israeli and Lebanese governments want), and possible pathways to a wider normalization of ties. Trump said he would invite the leaders of Lebanon and Israel to Washington for a direct meeting, which would be the first of its kind in the two countries’ history.

Is another Saudi-linked sporting contest at risk?

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund plans to halt its funding for the LIV Golf tour, according to the Financial Times, a move that could threaten the golf league’s existence less than five years after its creation ignited a civil war in the sport. The Saudi fund invested $5 billion in the project, but now plans to reprioritize its spending. The move is something of a shock: Riyadh had been increasing its sporting investments in recent years, moves that critics saw as a way to boost its reputation on the world stage. It’s unclear whether the Iran war, which has caused some economic pain for Riyadh, has anything to do with this decision. But the report comes after Formula 1 canceled its scheduled races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain over security concerns resulting from the Iran war.
russia-ukraine warputinisrael-lebanonisraellebanonhezbollahsaudi arabiagolfsports and politicssportswashingrussia

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