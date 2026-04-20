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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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Iran war ceasefire holds … for now | Quick Take play icon

Iran war ceasefire holds … for now | Quick Take

Two months into the Iran war, the shooting has stopped … for now.

In Quick Take, Ian Bremmer explains that the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran is holding, with both sides avoiding direct confrontation while continuing to apply pressure in other ways. The US blockade remains in place, and Iran is still disrupting key shipping routes, underscoring just how tenuous the situation really is.

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