Iran war ceasefire holds … for now | Quick Take

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Two months into the Iran war, the shooting has stopped … for now.
In Quick Take, Ian Bremmer explains that the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran is holding, with both sides avoiding direct confrontation while continuing to apply pressure in other ways. The US blockade remains in place, and Iran is still disrupting key shipping routes, underscoring just how tenuous the situation really is.
Ian expects talks to move forward and even produce what looks like a breakthrough. President Trump is highly motivated to find an off-ramp, especially given how unpopular the war has become, and the risks tied to further escalation. But a headline announcement is not the same as a lasting agreement. As Ian puts it, “it is fully within Trump’s capacity to announce that the war is over… but that is very different from implementing a deal.”
Both sides are still engaged in a high-stakes contest of leverage. The United States is trying to constrain Iran economically without triggering a wider conflict, while Iran retains the ability to impose real costs on global markets and regional stability with relatively limited means. That imbalance makes any ceasefire inherently fragile.
Even if negotiations produce progress, the deeper challenges remain unresolved. Internal divisions within Iran’s leadership, competing interests across the region, and Trump’s tendency to overstate agreements all increase the risk that any deal could unravel. For now, a diplomatic “yes” may be coming, but a durable peace is much harder to achieve.
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