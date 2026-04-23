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US expands its blockade, Argentina’s Milei seeks electoral reforms, EU finally greenlights massive loan to Ukraine

​A view of Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska from USS Spruance (DDG 111) in a location given as the north Arabian Sea, in this screen capture from a video released on April 19, 2026.

A view of Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska as USS Spruance (DDG 111) conducts its interception in a location given as the north Arabian Sea, in this screen capture from a video released on April 19, 2026.

CENTCOM/Handout via REUTERS
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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April 23, 2026

Washington’s blockade expands to Asia

The US Navy isn’t just intercepting Iranian-linked ships outside the Strait of Hormuz. In recent days, it redirected a trio of ships that were passing in Asian waters, per Reuters. One of the ships was reportedly carrying 2 million barrels of Iranian oil, and had been scheduled to discharge the crude in India. The US’s aim is to further strangle Iran’s economy, which is hugely reliant on its crude exports to Asia, and has now redirected 29 Iranian-linked tankers. As the blockade expands, energy leaders are growing increasingly concerned. This morning, the head of the International Energy Agency warned, “We are facing the biggest energy security threat in history.”

Even as the blockade continues, the Pentagon fired Navy Secretary John Phelan on Wednesday night. No explanation was given from the White House, but it marks the second time this month a senior US military official was forced out by the Pentagon.

Milei seeks electoral reform – but who would benefit?

After passing an expansive labor reform bill two months ago, Argentine President Javier Milei is turning to a new goal: electoral reform. In particular, the populist, mutton-chop-bearing leader wants to end mandatory national primary elections, which are open contests that determine party nominees for both congressional and presidential races. The reason? Milei doesn’t want the government to fund these votes. Instead, he aims for parties to decide on the candidates using their own internal mechanisms (and funds), akin to what happens in most US states. If the bill passes, the upshot for political candidates will depend on how parties conduct their own primaries. If the US is anything to go by, though, it could open the door for more radical, inexperienced candidates – and greater polarization in Argentina.

EU greenlights huge funding package for Ukraine

The European Union will lend Kyiv more than $100 billion to bolster Ukraine’s armed forces. The package had been held up for months by opposition from outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a noted POP (Pal of Putin’s) in Europe. Orbán had refused to approve the loan so long as a key Russian oil pipeline to Hungary remained out of commission — a section of the Druzhba line running through Western Ukraine was knocked out by a Russian drone strike in January. But two things changed the equation: Orbán lost the Hungarian election, and as of Wednesday, oil started flowing through the line again – so Budapest has given the thumbs up. The military focus of the EU loan suggests that both Brussels and Kyiv have little hope the conflict will end soon.

us blockadestrait of hormuzunited statesiraniranian oilargentinamileielectoral reformeuropean unionukrainehungaryrussia-ukraine wariran war

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