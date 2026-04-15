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Iran threatens another waterway, Guyana sees economic boom, IMF warns of economic impact from Middle East conflict

Houthi solders gather in front of a digital billboard in Sanaa, Yemen, on July 11, 2025.

Houthi solders gather in front of a digital billboard featuring a Houthi Unmanned surface vehicle in the Red Sea during a protest against the United States and Israel, amidst the ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, on July 11, 2025.

IMAGO/ Sanaa Yemen
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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April 15, 2026

There’s another waterway to worry about

While the world’s attention for the last month and a half has been on the Strait of Hormuz, it may soon switch to another vital shipping lane in the Middle East: the Red Sea. Why? On Wednesday, Tehran threatened to halt shipping there if the United States continued its blockade of ships that stopped at Iranian ports before exiting via Hormuz. Iran doesn’t border the Red Sea, which is located to the east of the Gulf, but it does have a proxy group operating along its banks: the Houthis. The Yemeni militant group has attacked ships in the Red Sea before, repeatedly doing so during Israel’s war with Hamas. If it renewed these strikes and halted shipping, this would put another dent in crude supplies. Before the Israel-Hamas war, 12% of total seaborne oil passed through the Red Sea. The Saudis, who have relied on the waterway since Hormuz’s closure, would be especially upset.

Guyana lives off oil exports, so why is the country in crisis now?

On the one hand, these are heady days for tiny Guyana, the South American country that only started producing oil in 2019. Crude exports have helped boost GDP by a dizzying average of 47% per year recently. And with oil prices now soaring due to the Iran war, the country is minting additional billions. But there’s a catch — and it’s at the gas pump. While Guyana produces oil, it relies entirely on foreign refiners for imports of fuels like gasoline and diesel. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which handles a fifth of global oil and gas exports, have caused prices for those refined products to soar as well, driving up Guyana’s gas import bill by nearly 40% in recent months. This has forced emergency rationing or gas pump closures in the capital, Georgetown. It’s yet another example of the complex ripple effects of the Iran conflict, even on the other side of the globe.

Iran war stress tests the global economy

At the start of this year, the global economy was “resilient,” IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told Ian Bremmer during a GZERO World interview in Davos. But as the Strait of Hormuz’s closure sends energy prices soaring, severely damaging global output, that’s about to be tested. Meeting in Washington, D.C., for its Spring Meetings, the IMF warned Tuesday that even if the conflict ended today – and Iran loosened its grip on the Strait – global growth would slow to 3.1% this year, down from 3.4% in 2025. In the worst-case scenario, the war’s economic fallout could trigger a global recession. The damage of the conflict has already been done, the IMF argues. The question now is just how severe that damage will be.

united statesred seairanhouthisguyanasouth americaimfeconomic growthglobal economyiran war

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