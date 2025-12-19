Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Angola to build critical minerals railroad, DOJ delays total Epstein files release, Bank of Japan raises rates, Trump adds two new holidays to the calendar

Zambia, Collum Coal Mine ZAMBIA, Sinazese, chinese owned Collum Coal Mine, underground mining of hard coal for copper melter and cement factory, loading place

  • imago images/Joerg Boethling via Reuters Connect
December 19, 2025
$753 million: Angola secured $753 million in loans from the US and South Africa to revamp a railway line linking mining regions in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. For Washington, the investment is strategic: the Lobito corridor offers the shortest route from the DRC’s copper and cobalt belt to Atlantic shipping lanes, helping secure critical mineral supplies and counter China’s influence in Africa. Zambia and the DRC make 13% of the world’s copper, but exports can take weeks to reach ports.

30: Last month, Donald Trump signed a law requiring the Justice Department release the remaining files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein within 30 days, a deadline they won’t meet today. The DOJ said that while “several hundred thousand will be released” today, more will be released in the coming weeks.

0.75: The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to 0.75% – their highest level since 1995 – signaling confidence that Japan can sustain 2% inflation and strong wage growth. However, under a new administration, the central bank offered little guidance on future hikes, disappointing markets and sending the yen lower despite higher bond yields.

2: US President Donald Trump issued an executive order establishing two new federal holidays this year – Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas. Federal agencies will close up shop for three days, as will GZERO Daily! Happy holidays to all.

