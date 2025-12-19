30: Last month, Donald Trump signed a law requiring the Justice Department release the remaining files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein within 30 days, a deadline they won’t meet today. The DOJ said that while “several hundred thousand will be released” today, more will be released in the coming weeks.
0.75: The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to 0.75% – their highest level since 1995 – signaling confidence that Japan can sustain 2% inflation and strong wage growth. However, under a new administration, the central bank offered little guidance on future hikes, disappointing markets and sending the yen lower despite higher bond yields.
2: US President Donald Trump issued an executive order establishing two new federal holidays this year – Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas. Federal agencies will close up shop for three days, as will GZERO Daily! Happy holidays to all.