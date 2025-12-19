Angola secured $753 million in loans from the US and South Africa to revamp a railway line linking mining regions in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. For Washington, the investment is strategic: the Lobito corridor offers the shortest route from the DRC’s copper and cobalt belt to Atlantic shipping lanes, helping secure critical mineral supplies and counter China’s influence in Africa. Zambia and the DRC make 13% of the world’s copper, but exports can take weeks to reach ports.

30: Last month, Donald Trump signed a law requiring the Justice Department release the remaining files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein within 30 days , a deadline they won’t meet today. The DOJ said that while “several hundred thousand will be released” today, more will be released in the coming weeks.



0.75: The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to 0.75% – their highest level since 1995 – signaling confidence that Japan can sustain 2% inflation and strong wage growth. However, under a new administration, the central bank offered little guidance on future hikes, disappointing markets and sending the yen lower despite higher bond yields.