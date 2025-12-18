Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Germany clears path for Afghan refugees, China’s population predicted to plummet, Brazil’s Congress seeks to cut Bolsonaro’s sentence, Nigeria appeals DRC’s World Cup eligibility

​A Boeing 737 Max 8 with Afghans on board lands at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) on December 16, 2025.

A Boeing 737 Max 8 with Afghans on board lands at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) on December 16, 2025. 160 Afghans have come to Berlin on a charter flight organized by the German government.

Fabian Sommer/dpa via Reuters Connect
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
Riley Callanan
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

December 18, 2025

500: By the end of the year, Germany plans to accept over 500 Afghan refugees who assisted German troops on the ground in Afghanistan, or face threats from the Taliban. Although these refugees have already been approved for admission, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s coalition government delayed their entry into the country.

662 million: Under current trends, China’s population is set to plummet over the rest of the century: The US Census Bureau’s global projections say it will fall from 1.4 billion to 662 million by 2100. It’s no surprise, then, that China plans to start imposing a tax on condoms and other contraceptives on Jan. 1.

27: Brazil’s Congress passed a bill reducing jail time for former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced to 27 years in jail for plotting a coup to overturn the 2022 elections. The measure now goes to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who plans to veto it, though lawmakers may override it.

48: There are 48 spots at next year’s FIFA World Cup – the largest in history. Yet Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is going to miss out after it lost on penalties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo last month. However, Abuja has since launched a complaint, arguing that the DRC fielded players who have European passports, even though the DRC itself forbids dual citizenship. Some of those players switched national teams during their careers, and FIFA requires them to hold a passport from their new country. Did the DRC break its own laws, or FIFA’s?

germanytalibanchinachina population declinebrazilbolsonarolulanigeriaworld cupdemocratic republic of the congosoccerafghan refugees

