10%: The Bank of Canada plans to lay off 10% of its staff. The move comes amid broader cuts of thousands of government workers as Prime Minister Mark Carney tries to streamline operations and gird the country against the longer-term impacts of Donald Trump’s trade war.

40: The US government shutdown will hit travellers this weekend, as the Trump administration plans to cut 10% of air traffic at 40 of the country’s busiest airports. Thousands of flights will be canceled. The move is meant to ease working conditions for air traffic controllers, who have been on the job without pay since the shutdown began more than a month ago.

501: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has filed a criminal complaint against a man who groped her breast and tried to kiss her on Tuesday. The incident was captured on video and went viral. “If I don’t file a complaint, then what message does that send to all Mexican women?” Sheinbaum said. The incident shines a fresh light on the country’s huge problem of violence against women – there have been 501 femicides in the country so far this year. Experts say that’s a vast undercount.

100: Japan hasn’t fought a war in 80 years, but the government has just deployed troops to deal with an internal enemy: bears. This year there have been more than 100 attacks by the animals – including at a hot springs, a bus stop, and inside a supermarket – leaving a record 12 people dead. Overpopulation and shortages of natural food is driving the bears more into settled areas to fatten up ahead of the winter hibernation.