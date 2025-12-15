Skip to content
What We’re Watching: Gunmen kill 15 at Hanukkah event in Australia, Chile shifts to the right, South Africa considers concession for Musk’s Starlink

People pay respects at Bondi Pavilion to victims of a shooting during a Jewish holiday celebration at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2025.

REUTERS/Hollie Adams
December 15, 2025

Australia’s Jewish community in mourning again

A Hanukkah celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach yesterday turned into a bloodbath when a pair of gunmen opened fire on the crowd, killing 15 and injuring dozens more. It was the worst mass shooting in Australia since 1996, a massacre that prompted the country to impose strict gun laws. The toll this time could have been higher: a bystander wrestled and disarmed one of the attackers, and police later found unused explosives in their vehicle. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will do “whatever is necessary” to stamp out antisemitism. However, it has been on the rise in Australia since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza. Australia’s intelligence chief said rooting out antisemitism was his agency’s top priority – the country’s 117,000 Jews will be hoping Albanese’s words translate into actions.

The attack at Bondi Beach wasn’t the only shooting over the weekend: A gunman opened fire inside Brown University, an Ivy League school in Rhode Island, on Saturday, killing two people and injuring nine others. The police haven't yet identified the suspect.

Chile becomes latest Latin American state to shift right

Latin America’s pendulum continues to swing right. In Chile, ultra-conservative José Antonio Kast won the presidential runoff yesterday, defeating left-wing candidate Jeannette Jara with 58% of the vote. Kast’s campaign centered on crime, immigration and spending cuts – and he is an open admirer of US President Donald Trump. Kast’s win marks the country’s sharpest conservative shift since the fall of right-wing dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1990, a figure Kast has praised. The win – on his third attempt – also serves as a rebuke of President Gabriel Boric, the outgoing socialist leader who implemented major labor reforms but failed to pass tax changes.

South Africa considers scrapping Black ownership rule for foreign companies

South Africa moved to scrap a law requiring foreign-owned communications companies to sell 30% of their equities to local Black owners. The post-apartheid provision lacks support from a majority of South Africans who see it as a way to enrich elites with the means to buy stakes. South Africa has the highest inequality in the world, and this policy was seen to be perpetuating that, even as it pushed for more racial equality. However, it may also pave the way for Elon Musk’s Starlink to enter his home country, something he refused to do until the law – which he deemed as racist – was rescinded.

EU set to use Russian assets for Ukraine loan | Trump wants to make friends and get minerals | Backlash to Seattle’s World Cup Pride plan

​December 9, 2025, Rome, Italy: Italian politicians from parties +Europa, Democratic Party, Azione, Europa Now gather to welcome Ukraines President Zelensky with a banner made up of 27 EU flags and the Ukrainian flag.

Marco Di Gianvito/ZUMA Press Wire
EU poised to unfreeze Russian cash for Ukraine aidThe EU is set to indefinitely freeze more than $247 billion in Russian central bank assets today, clearing the path to use the money to keep Ukraine funded as the war grinds on. The move would end the precarious six-month renewal cycle — and reduce the chances of Kremlin-friendly countries like [...]

Zelensky willing to compromise | Bulgaria’s government falls | US seizes Venezuelan oil tanker

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 8, 2025.

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Zelensky’s counteroffer shows his willingness for compromiseUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a counter to the US’s original plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine war on Wednesday, one that includes several concessions. Among them are allowing the US to recognize Russian-occupied territory, and granting the US and Russia control over the [...]

What We’re Watching: “Czech Trump” back in power, Rwanda-DRC peace deal seemingly in ruins, The US has a new type(face)

ANO party leader Andrej Babis signs a document on the day he is appointed as the country's new prime minister in Prague, Czech Republic, on December 9, 2025.

REUTERS/Eva Korinkova
Babiš returns to power in CzechiaThe billionaire is back. Populist tycoon Andrej Babiš officially returns to the premiership of Czechia after decisively winning the election earlier this year. Babiš, a staunch Eurosceptic who last held power from 2017 to 2021, has formed a cabinet with the ultranationalist SPD party and the Motorists movement, [...]

What We’re Watching: Balloon emergency in Eastern Europe, China neglects Trump’s chip offer, Aussie kids banned from socials

Vilnius International airport, forced to shut down due to the presence of air balloons, on October 25, 2025.

Scanpix Baltics via Reuters Connect
Balloon crisis in the Baltic skiesLook there, in the skies over Lithuania! It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… a balloon from Belarus carrying contraband cigarettes? This story is more than just hot air, as hundreds of the deviant dirigibles have wafted across the border in recent weeks, forcing the closure of Lithuania’s main airport and flight [...]