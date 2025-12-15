What We’re Watching: Gunmen kill 15 at Hanukkah event in Australia, Chile shifts to the right, South Africa considers concession for Musk’s Starlink

Australia’s Jewish community in mourning again



A Hanukkah celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach yesterday turned into a bloodbath when a pair of gunmen opened fire on the crowd, killing 15 and injuring dozens more. It was the worst mass shooting in Australia since 1996, a massacre that prompted the country to impose strict gun laws. The toll this time could have been higher: a bystander wrestled and disarmed one of the attackers, and police later found unused explosives in their vehicle. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will do “whatever is necessary” to stamp out antisemitism. However, it has been on the rise in Australia since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza. Australia’s intelligence chief said rooting out antisemitism was his agency’s top priority – the country’s 117,000 Jews will be hoping Albanese’s words translate into actions.

The attack at Bondi Beach wasn’t the only shooting over the weekend: A gunman opened fire inside Brown University, an Ivy League school in Rhode Island, on Saturday, killing two people and injuring nine others. The police haven't yet identified the suspect.

Chile becomes latest Latin American state to shift right

Latin America’s pendulum continues to swing right. In Chile, ultra-conservative José Antonio Kast won the presidential runoff yesterday, defeating left-wing candidate Jeannette Jara with 58% of the vote. Kast’s campaign centered on crime, immigration and spending cuts – and he is an open admirer of US President Donald Trump. Kast’s win marks the country’s sharpest conservative shift since the fall of right-wing dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1990, a figure Kast has praised. The win – on his third attempt – also serves as a rebuke of President Gabriel Boric, the outgoing socialist leader who implemented major labor reforms but failed to pass tax changes.

