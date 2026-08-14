Check out the latest swag from the official Puppet Regime merchandise store! Browse an array of products that will show the world you are a devoted subject of the Regime, including:



A big, beautiful mug for drinking coffee very strongly

A handsome tote bag to carry your favorite classified documents

Collectible stickers

Stylish t-shirts and hoodies – now also available in pink

We ship worldwide! Shop now at shop.puppetregime.tv!