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GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

Bill Maher thinks Democrats need to take back patriotism play icon

Bill Maher thinks Democrats need to take back patriotism

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Should patriotism belong to one political party? In this clip from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, comedian and political commentator Bill Maher argues that Democrats have ceded too much ground by treating displays of national pride as inherently political.
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More from GZERO World Clips

About the Show

about_gzero_world

Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia Yuen Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

GZERO Series

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GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

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US-China cooperation falls short on Russia-Ukraine war and AI

ask ian

ask ian
The World Cup is more political than you think

Ian Explains

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A frozen labor market in the US?

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10 years after Brexit: Is the UK moving closer to the EU again?

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GZERO Europe
Trump doesn't care about the midterms because Trump doesn't care about Congress

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