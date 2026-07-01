Bill Maher thinks Democrats need to take back patriotism

Maher says Americans shouldn't boycott the country's 250th birthday simply because President Trump is in office. "He doesn't own the country. He doesn't own the flag. He doesn't own patriotism," Maher says, arguing that celebrating America shouldn't be viewed as an endorsement of any one politician.

Maher acknowledges the country's failures, but argues they should be understood alongside the ideals that have driven progress, including civil rights, women's rights, and individual liberty. For him, patriotism isn't about ignoring America's flaws, it's about believing the country is worth celebrating and worth improving.