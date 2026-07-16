Mother-son podcasting duo take on quantum computing

At the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Tony Maciulis speaks with Kai and his mother, physicist Katia Moskvitch, about how their podcast, "The Quantum Kid," is helping make complex scientific ideas accessible to a wider audience.

By asking scientists simple questions, Kai encourages experts to explain concepts like qubits in ways anyone can understand. “You’re learning stuff while you just think you’re having fun,” he says, describing his approach to creating engaging content that inspires curiosity about science.

Katia says quantum computing is entering a new phase, moving “out of the research labs and into the commercial applications.” While the field is still developing, she says the next five to 10 years could bring major advances in areas including drug discovery, transportation, and industrial optimization.

This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.