Hard Numbers: American halftime show con política, African countries agree to UK migrant returns, US-Iran talks, Alibaba pays people to use AI app

​Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference at Moscone Center.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
February 06, 2026

100 million: The number of people expected to watch the Super Bowl halftime performance with Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar and newly minted Album of the Year winner at the Grammys. It’s already sparked a lot of political buzz, with the singer’s criticism of ICE. The conservative group Turning Point USA said it will host a counter-halftime show featuring Kid Rock.

3: The number of African countries that have agreed to take back migrants from the United Kingdom accused of crimes and entering the country illegally. Namibia, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo signed on after the UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, threatened to stop issuing visas to people from those countries if they didn’t cooperate.

880 pounds: The amount of enriched uranium that the US is calling for Iran to transfer out of the country as the two countries meet in Oman. Iran said talks were off to a “good start,” but the threat of US military action is still on the table.

3 billion: The amount of yuan (equivalent to $431 million) that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is spending to attract users to its Qwen AI app, giving incentives for eating out, entertainment, and leisure, as well as distributing large red envelopes, ostensibly full of cash.
bad bunnygrammysicekid rocksuper bowl halftimeturning point usa

Hard Numbers: Deadly boat crash in the Aegean, China and US turn into bean counters, Israeli charges Gaza smugglers, & More

​Hellenic coast guard performs SAR operation, following migrant's boat collision with coast guard off the Aegean island of Chios, near Mersinidi, Greece, February 4, 2026.

Hellenic coast guard performs SAR operation, following migrant's boat collision with coast guard off the Aegean island of Chios, near Mersinidi, Greece, February 4, 2026.

REUTERS/Konstantinos Anagnostou
15: The number of migrants who died after their boat accidentally collided with a Greek Coast Guard vessel in the Aegean Sea on Tuesday. Two dozen people were rescued. Although crossings of this kind have declined since the peak of the European migration crisis a decade ago, tens of thousands of people still risk the journey each year. [...]

Hard Numbers: ICE to reduce Minneapolis deployment, Another deadly attack in Nigeria, US-Iran confrontation at sea, German airliner acknowledges Nazi past

​Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) stands in formation in a show of force and response after ICE agents tear gassed, shot less lethal weapons and chased a mostly peaceful group of about 150 protestors who were upset with the recent killings of protestors in Minneapolis and the increased activity in their LA neighborhoods.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) stands in formation in a show of force and response after ICE agents tear gassed, shot less lethal weapons and chased a mostly peaceful group of about 150 protestors who were upset with the recent killings of protestors in Minneapolis and the increased activity in their LA neighborhoods.

Credit Image: © Amy Katz/ZUMA Press Wire
700: The number of ICE and border agents that will leave the Minneapolis area, White House border czar Tom Homan announced Wednesday morning. The order is effective immediately. Even with the withdrawal, 2,300 agents will remain in the city’s vicinity, far more than the 80 that were there before Operation Metro Surge began Dec. 1. [...]

Hard numbers: Russia bombards Ukraine again, Spain considers social media ban, Rape trial begins for son of Norwegian royal

​World Central Kitchen staff hand out free soup in a neighbourhood that experiences electricity and heating outages following recent Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure during subzero temperatures in Kyiv, Ukraine February 3, 2026.

World Central Kitchen staff hand out free soup in a neighbourhood that experiences electricity and heating outages following recent Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure during subzero temperatures in Kyiv, Ukraine February 3, 2026.

REUTERS/Thomas Peter
1,170: The number of high-rise buildings in Kyiv that were left without heating following a barrage of Russian attacks last night on Ukraine’s capital and its energy facilities, per Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private power company, said it was “the most powerful blow” so far this year. The strikes came after India made a [...]

Hard numbers: Large protests in Czechia, UAE-linked firm has large stake in the president's company, & More

​People take part in a rally in support of Czech President Petr Pavel, organised by Million Moments for Democracy group in reaction to dispute between President Pavel and Czech Foreign Minister and Motorists chair Petr Macinka, in Prague, Czech Republic, February 1, 2026.

People take part in a rally in support of Czech President Petr Pavel, organised by Million Moments for Democracy group in reaction to dispute between President Pavel and Czech Foreign Minister and Motorists chair Petr Macinka, in Prague, Czech Republic, February 1, 2026.

REUTERS/Eva Korinkova
80,000: The number of people estimated to be in the streets of Czechia on Sunday to show their support for President Petr Pavel after he blocked the nomination of an environmental minister who performed the Nazi salute and posted Nazi memorabilia. The drama is emblematic of the deepening polarization between the pro-European Union president and [...]