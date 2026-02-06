Hard Numbers: American halftime show con política, African countries agree to UK migrant returns, US-Iran talks, Alibaba pays people to use AI app

100 million: The number of people expected to watch the Super Bowl halftime performance with Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar and newly minted Album of the Year winner at the Grammys. It’s already sparked a lot of political buzz, with the singer’s criticism of ICE. The conservative group Turning Point USA said it will host a counter-halftime show featuring Kid Rock.

3: The number of African countries that have agreed to take back migrants from the United Kingdom accused of crimes and entering the country illegally. Namibia, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo signed on after the UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, threatened to stop issuing visas to people from those countries if they didn’t cooperate.

880 pounds: The amount of enriched uranium that the US is calling for Iran to transfer out of the country as the two countries meet in Oman. Iran said talks were off to a “good start,” but the threat of US military action is still on the table.