Hard Numbers: Chile makes inflation error, Trump indicts ex-ally, Gaddafi’s son seeks freedom from Lebanon, China conduct military purge

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
$117 million: Chile’s government admitted it double counted inflation when setting electricity rates, costing consumers about $117 million. The error triggered a 2% rate cut for January, sent inflation expectations below target, and cost Energy Minister Diego Pardow his job.
18: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton was indicted on 18 counts of mishandling classified information, having been accused of sharing over 1,000 pages of top-secret “diary” notes with family via personal email and apps. Bolton denies wrongdoing, calling the case political. If convicted, the 76-year-old could face life in prison.
$11 million: A Lebanese judge has set bail for Hannibal Gadhafi – the son of the assassinated Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi – at $11 million. The younger Gadhafi has been jailed in Beirut for a decade, after Lebanese militants abducted him in an apparent bid to gain information about a Shiite cleric. He hasn’t faced any formal charges.
9: Chinese President Xi Jinping ousted nine high-ranking military officers, including the second-most senior general, in an apparent crackdown against corruption and disloyalty. All nine will face court martial.