Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search

PUPPET REGIME

Newsletters

TV

Video

Podcasts

Global Stage

Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Hard Numbers: Chile makes inflation error, Trump indicts ex-ally, Gaddafi’s son seeks freedom from Lebanon, China conduct military purge

The photos show an aerial view of Santiago de Chile on April 8, 2025.

Latin America News Agency via Reuters

Latin America News Agency via Reuters
Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/

$117 million: Chile’s government admitted it double counted inflation when setting electricity rates, costing consumers about $117 million. The error triggered a 2% rate cut for January, sent inflation expectations below target, and cost Energy Minister Diego Pardow his job.

18: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton was indicted on 18 counts of mishandling classified information, having been accused of sharing over 1,000 pages of top-secret “diary” notes with family via personal email and apps. Bolton denies wrongdoing, calling the case political. If convicted, the 76-year-old could face life in prison.

$11 million: A Lebanese judge has set bail for Hannibal Gadhafi – the son of the assassinated Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi – at $11 million. The younger Gadhafi has been jailed in Beirut for a decade, after Lebanese militants abducted him in an apparent bid to gain information about a Shiite cleric. He hasn’t faced any formal charges.

9: Chinese President Xi Jinping ousted nine high-ranking military officers, including the second-most senior general, in an apparent crackdown against corruption and disloyalty. All nine will face court martial.