Is Trump about to strike Iran (again)?

Iran is not in the Western Hemisphere. It’s not a vital US security interest, and most Americans don't especially care about what happens in the Middle East. But it may well be the next theater where President Donald Trump tries to reshape reality with military force – and unlike his quick win in Venezuela, this one could spiral.

The US president has made his position clear: Iran can do this the easy way or the hard way. The easy way means a deal, one much tougher than the JCPOA nuclear agreement he walked away from during his first term: surrender the stockpile of highly enriched uranium, agree to halt enrichment indefinitely and dismantle what's left of the nuclear program (already set back by last June’s strikes), accept limits on Iran's ballistic missiles with full inspections, and end support for regional proxies such as Hezbollah and the Houthis. The hard way means military strikes. Big ones.

This isn't idle talk. Trump came within a hair's breadth of ordering attacks just weeks ago, after the Iranian regime killed thousands – possibly tens of thousands – of protesters in a brutal crackdown. What stopped him wasn't second thoughts but insufficient US military capacity in the region to shield Israel and American bases if Iran retaliated hard. Trump wanted to do more than just send a message with a symbolic show of force. Evidently, he was contemplating strikes big enough to provoke a significant Iranian military response.

Now the United States is putting the pieces in place. A carrier group, roughly ten destroyers, dozens of F-15s and other strike aircraft, plus a THAAD battery and Patriot air defense systems requiring about 200 US personnel to operate. The goal is to cover the entire region with a defensive umbrella (…an iron dome?) so there's little risk of mass casualties if Iran hits back.

Regional powers are scrambling to avert a wider war, with Turkey, Qatar, Oman, and Egypt trying to broker talks now expected to take place on Friday in Oman. The Trump administration agreed to Iran's request to move the venue from Istanbul, and negotiations are still ongoing about whether other Arab and Muslim countries from the region will join. Trump claims diplomatic progress is being made, but take that with a grain of salt. His demands still go way