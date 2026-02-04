Skip to content
by ian bremmer

Is Trump about to strike Iran (again)?

US President Donald Trump and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.​

Ian Bremmer
By Ian BremmerFebruary 04, 2026
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media.
Iran is not in the Western Hemisphere. It’s not a vital US security interest, and most Americans don't especially care about what happens in the Middle East. But it may well be the next theater where President Donald Trump tries to reshape reality with military force – and unlike his quick win in Venezuela, this one could spiral.

The US president has made his position clear: Iran can do this the easy way or the hard way. The easy way means a deal, one much tougher than the JCPOA nuclear agreement he walked away from during his first term: surrender the stockpile of highly enriched uranium, agree to halt enrichment indefinitely and dismantle what's left of the nuclear program (already set back by last June’s strikes), accept limits on Iran's ballistic missiles with full inspections, and end support for regional proxies such as Hezbollah and the Houthis. The hard way means military strikes. Big ones.

This isn't idle talk. Trump came within a hair's breadth of ordering attacks just weeks ago, after the Iranian regime killed thousands – possibly tens of thousands – of protesters in a brutal crackdown. What stopped him wasn't second thoughts but insufficient US military capacity in the region to shield Israel and American bases if Iran retaliated hard. Trump wanted to do more than just send a message with a symbolic show of force. Evidently, he was contemplating strikes big enough to provoke a significant Iranian military response.

Now the United States is putting the pieces in place. A carrier group, roughly ten destroyers, dozens of F-15s and other strike aircraft, plus a THAAD battery and Patriot air defense systems requiring about 200 US personnel to operate. The goal is to cover the entire region with a defensive umbrella (…an iron dome?) so there's little risk of mass casualties if Iran hits back.

Regional powers are scrambling to avert a wider war, with Turkey, Qatar, Oman, and Egypt trying to broker talks now expected to take place on Friday in Oman. The Trump administration agreed to Iran's request to move the venue from Istanbul, and negotiations are still ongoing about whether other Arab and Muslim countries from the region will join. Trump claims diplomatic progress is being made, but take that with a grain of salt. His demands still go way

What to know about China’s military purges

What to know about China’s military purges
Xi Jinping has spent three years gutting his own military leadership. Five of the seven members of the Central Military Commission – China's supreme military authority – have been purged since 2023, all of whom were handpicked by Xi himself back in 2022. But if anyone seemed safe from the carnage, it was Zhang Youxia.Zhang wasn't just China's most [...]

The Greenland crisis will test whether Europe can stand up to Trump

​Greenland surrounded by military ships, patrols, and the Greenland, Danish, and NATO flags.

Greenland surrounded by military ships, patrols, and the Greenland, Danish, and NATO flags.

Paige Fusco
President Donald Trump's drive to acquire Greenland, the territory of NATO ally Denmark, has thrown the transatlantic alliance into disarray.The United States isn't trying to secure more military bases, increased troop presence, enhanced intelligence-sharing and security cooperation, or critical mineral rights. Denmark, a trusted NATO ally that [...]

Will Iran’s protests bring down the regime?

Will Iran’s protests bring down the regime?
For over two weeks now, Iranians have been pouring into the streets in the largest demonstrations the country has seen since the 2022 “Women, Life, Freedom” uprising, and possibly since the 2009 Green Movement. It started with economics: merchants in Tehran shuttering their shops on Dec. 29 to protest a currency in free fall and skyrocketing [...]

America built the global order. Now it's tearing it down.

​Donald Trump as a giant hitting Venezuela with a stick.

Donald Trump as a giant hitting Venezuela with a stick.

GZERO design
2026 is a tipping point year. The biggest source of global instability won’t be China, Russia, Iran, or the ~60 conflicts burning across the planet – the most since World War II. It will be the United States. That’s the throughline of Eurasia Group’s Top Risks 2026 report: the world’s most powerful country, the same one that built and led the [...]